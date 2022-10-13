Read full article on original website
Four non-nuclear ways Putin could escalate the Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin set off nuclear alarms last month with his bellicose rhetoric while announcing a series of moves to ramp up his war on Ukraine. However, military experts say there are also a number of non-nuclear ways that Putin could escalate the war in an attempt to curb battlefield losses. Putin and his…
Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday set in motion a plan to counter biological threats and prepare for the next pandemic after the COVID-19 coronavirus caused more than 1 million deaths in the United States.
French cement firm admits paying IS nearly $6m to keep Syrian plant open
French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty on Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group in exchange for permission to keep open a plant in Syria, in a case the US justice department described as the first of its kind. The company also agreed to penalties totalling roughly $778m.
Sen. Rosen requests info on cyber threats targeting aviation sector
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) is urging the federal government to identify steps it is taking to secure the aviation industry from cyberattacks. In a letter addressed to the Department of Transportation and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Rosen asked the agencies to provide her with information regarding the recent cyberattacks that hit a dozen websites of major U.S.…
