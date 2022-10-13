ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Four non-nuclear ways Putin could escalate the Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin set off nuclear alarms last month with his bellicose rhetoric while announcing a series of moves to ramp up his war on Ukraine.   However, military experts say there are also a number of non-nuclear ways that Putin could escalate the war in an attempt to curb battlefield losses.   Putin and his…
The Hill

Sen. Rosen requests info on cyber threats targeting aviation sector

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) is urging the federal government to identify steps it is taking to secure the aviation industry from cyberattacks. In a letter addressed to the Department of Transportation and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Rosen asked the agencies to provide her with information regarding the recent cyberattacks that hit a dozen websites of major U.S.…
LOS ANGELES, CA
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
64K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy