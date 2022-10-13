Read full article on original website
Indiana US Senate candidates debate Todd Young
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young debated his Democratic and Libertarian challengers in a one-hour broadcast Sunday night. Organized by the nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission, the event featured Young and two other U.S. Senate candidates, Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, and Libertarian James Sceniak. The debate began with a discussion on […]
GOP is confident voters' disgust at soaring crime and apathy over end of Roe v. Wade can help them flip THIRTEEN House seats in deep blue states including California, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island
Republicans believe there may be up to 13 House seats in traditionally blue districts that they can flip to take control in November, including a popular progressive, the head of the Dems' biggest fundraising arm and a Rhode Island district Joe Biden won by 13 points. Democrats currently hold a...
Biden Has ‘No Plans’ To Meet With Saudi Crown Prince, Will Act Strategically After Oil Cutback
“He is going to act methodically," White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.
