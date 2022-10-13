Multiple Steelers’ Rookies Already Have Major Roles In 2022, Could 2 More Make Big Impacts In Week 6?

Read full article on original website
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch's Viral Comment
Russell Wilson is enduring something he's never had to throughout his decorated NFL career: severe national criticism. The Denver Broncos' new quarterback may be in his 11th season, and a nine-time Pro Bowler to boot, but never before has he been a national lampoon. But when a team gives up...
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones discusses bombshell report on Commanders' Dan Snyder
There has been increasing talk recently that NFL owners could try to force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders, but one of the most powerful figures in the league insists he has not heard anything about that supposed plan. ESPN published a lengthy piece this week citing several sources...
Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz
This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
'You're not Patrick Mahomes': Justin Fields could be a huge bust
Amazon "Thursday Night Football" analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, a longtime NFL QB, had tough words for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields after another inept performance from the Bears' offense in a 12-7 loss to Washington. "You are not Peyton Manning. You're not Patrick Mahomes. You're not a pocket passer," said Fitzpatrick.
AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans
HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady offers 'relationship advice' amid divorce rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chose an interesting time to sign off on the release of a clip showing him offering "relationship advice" to a fan. As shared by the Joe Bucs Fan website, the Buccaneers posted a new "Armchair QB" YouTube video on Thursday that features Brady answering submitted questions. The segment begins with somebody named Rachel asking the seven-time Super Bowl champion if she should move on from a love interest because that person spends too much time on social media.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett leaves game after big hit from Devin White
The Pittsburgh Steelers turned their offense over to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett two weeks, and he was making his first career start at home on Sunday. Midway through the third quarter Pickett was on the receiving end of a big hit from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White that knocked him out of the game. Pickett appeared to hit his head when he fell to the ground. He was able to walk off and go to the blue injury tent, but was quickly taken to the locker room.
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Colin Cowherd Predicts Major Upset In NFL
One of the fun and exciting things about the NFL is the constant possibility of upsets from game to game, especially compared to the three other major sports in our nation. One or two upsets over the course of a season could literally turn a team’s season around, or cause another squad to fall out of the playoff picture altogether.
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
Eagles vs. Cowboys prediction, player prop picks: Can Jalen Hurts score another rushing touchdown?
Eagles vs. Cowboys Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds. The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for Sunday night as if Cooper Rush will get the start. It's not official just yet, but there's a high probability that Rush will start over Dak Prescott in this game. Dallas would love to have Prescott back, but the Cowboys are currently 4-0 with Rush this season. The Cowboys are better off waiting until Prescott is 100 percent. There's no need to Rush back. Pun intended. Rush hasn't been elite under center. The Cowboys are scoring under 19 points per game this season. But he hasn't thrown an interception while the defense has stepped up in a big way. That's a recipe for success. If you can win the turnover battle, you've got a good chance at winning football games. The Cowboys have struggled a bit against the run on defense, and that's a bit of a problem as they're going up against the best rushing offense in the league. Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for six touchdowns on the year. But despite Hurts getting about 13 or 14 carries a game, Miles Sanders still leads the team in rushing, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Hurts, Sanders, and Kenneth Gainwell have done well running the football. They'll now have a chance to exploit the Dallas-run defense, which is the worst area of that defense.
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
The 'Fire Kliff Kingsbury Train' Gaining Steam With Cardinals Fans
Arizona Cardinals fans are fed up with Kliff Kingsbury at the helm of their team.
Cowboys Announce Five Roster Moves
The team also signed LS Matt Overton and elevated TE Sean McKeon and RB Malik Davis from the practice squad. Fehoko, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and is the cousin...
Eagles T Jordan Mailata gives offensive line coach a shoutout during 'Sunday Night Football' intros
Since selecting Jordan Mailata in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have slowly turned the former Australian rugby player into one of the league's rising talents on the offensive line. Much of the credit for Mailata's transformation goes to Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles' offensive line...
Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst
It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
Watch: Jets' Sauce Gardner wears cheesehead after blowout win over Packers
The New York Jets picked up their signature win of the Robert Saleh era — so far — on Sunday when they marched into Lambeau Field and absolutely thumped the Green Bay Packers by a 27-10 margin to improve to 4-2 on the season. After the game, rookie...
Why ex-Bengal T.J. Houshmandzadeh believes Ja'Marr Chase could light up Saints
Former Bengals wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh believes a big day could be in store for Cincinnati star wideout Ja'Marr Chase in a Week 6 game in New Orleans. The Saints tend to not double an opponent's top receiver, a strategy the Bengals could exploit. "If you watch them play defensively, they...
