FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
NBC Sports
Gordon Hayward’s haircut raises eyebrows ahead of NBA season opener
Gordon Hayward’s haircut has people talking. The Hornets forward shaved the side of his head and seems to be taking a more disheveled take on his signature swoop. Hayward first debuted the cut on Sept. 26, the first report date for NBA veterans. Fortunately for the 32-year-old, he was...
NBC Sports
Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT
Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
NBC Sports
NBA Twitter explodes in reaction to Wiggins' Warriors extension
While finalizing Jordan Poole's massive four-year, $140 million contract extension, the Warriors wasted little time ensuring that Andrew Wiggins also received his payday. Wiggins and the Warriors agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension and secured another critical component of their 2022 NBA championship team. NBA Twitter wasted no time...
NBC Sports
Andrew Wiggins agrees to $109 million extension with Warriors; where does that leave Green?
Jordan Poole got his bag from the Warriors, four years at $123 million (up to $140 million with incentives). Next up was Andrew Wiggins — he has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension. This extension is actually a pay cut for Wiggins, but it’s also more in line...
NBC Sports
Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors
After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
NBC Sports
Updated Celtics depth chart with 15-man roster reportedly set
The Boston Celtics are done tinkering with their roster ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener, it appears. Justin Jackson has earned the Celtics' final roster spot, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Saturday. With veteran forward Noah Vonleh reportedly also making team Saturday, Boston's 15-man roster is set for the 2022-23 campaign.
NBC Sports
Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game
For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice on Oct. 5.
NBC Sports
Where JP's $140M contract stands among Dubs, 2019 draft class
Jordan Poole's payday with the Warriors has arrived. ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. The Athletic's Anthony Slater later reported, citing sources, that Poole's deal is for $123 million guaranteed with incentives...
NBC Sports
Rollins admits 'nothing you can do' if Klay wants seat back
When Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back. That was the lesson Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins learned early on when video showed him getting up and out of Thompson’s way during Golden State’s preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
NBA・
NBC Sports
JP breaks silence on Draymond incident after 'long' few weeks
More than 10 days after Jordan Poole was punched by Draymond Green during Warriors practice on Oct. 5, the 23-year-old guard broke his silence on the incident. "He apologized and [was] professional," Poole told reporters at Chase Center on Sunday. "We plan on handling ourselves that way. We're here to play basketball and everybody on our team and in the locker room knows what it takes to win a championship, and we're going to do that on the court.
NBC Sports
Steph hilariously eats it after excitedly celebrating three
Any time the Warriors and Dub Nation see Steph Curry fall to the court, they hold their collective breaths. But Friday night at Chase Center, they couldn't help but laugh at the reigning NBA Finals MVP. Early in the third quarter of the Warriors' preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets,...
Grizzlies sign F/C Brandon Clarke to contract extension
The Memphis Grizzlies have signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multiyear contract extension
NBC Sports
Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season
The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
NBC Sports
Wiggins signs reported four-year, $109M Warriors extension
The Warriors handed out not one but two massive contract extensions Saturday. Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million deal being finalized landed, Golden State announced it had signed All-Star Andrew Wiggins to a multiyear contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews first reported, citing Wiggins'...
NBC Sports
Report: Noah Vonleh earns spot on Celtics' Opening Night roster
When the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden next Tuesday in the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Noah Vonleh will be on the C's roster. Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Vonleh has...
NBC Sports
Dubs' projected luxury-tax resurrects calls for CBA changes
The Warriors have become the model NBA franchise over the last 15 years. Starting with the drafting of Steph Curry in 2009, Klay Thompson in 2011 and Draymond Green in 2012, to a new ownership group that is willing to spend money to win, the Warriors are the envy of the league, whether or not opposing teams and fans want to admit it.
NBC Sports
Emoni Bates reinstated at Eastern Michigan after charges dropped
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Emoni Bates was reinstated to the Eastern Michigan basketball team and as a student Thursday after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges against him, his attorney and the school said. The 18-year-old Bates was a top prospect out of high school who transferred to Eastern Michigan...
NBC Sports
Myers believes Draymond's player option puts him in great spot
The Warriors signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to contract extensions Saturday, and now the question many are asking is, where does this leave Draymond Green?. Green will earn $25.8 million this season and has a player option for the 2023-24 NBA season worth $27.5 million. If he plays through his contract, he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
Deion Sanders talks with 60 Minutes about his mission at Jackson State and more
Deion Sanders went one-on-one with John Wertheim on 60 Minutes. Here's some of what he said. The post Deion Sanders talks with 60 Minutes about his mission at Jackson State and more appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBC Sports
Sixers convert Foster Jr. to two-way contract, waive Brown Jr.
With the start of the regular season nearing, the Sixers have decided to change things up with their two-way contract players. The team announced Sunday that it converted Michael Foster Jr. to a two-way deal and waived Charlie Brown Jr. Two-way players can split time between the NBA and G...
NBA・
