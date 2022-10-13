ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT

Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NBA Twitter explodes in reaction to Wiggins' Warriors extension

While finalizing Jordan Poole's massive four-year, $140 million contract extension, the Warriors wasted little time ensuring that Andrew Wiggins also received his payday. Wiggins and the Warriors agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension and secured another critical component of their 2022 NBA championship team. NBA Twitter wasted no time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
NBC Sports

Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors

After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Updated Celtics depth chart with 15-man roster reportedly set

The Boston Celtics are done tinkering with their roster ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener, it appears. Justin Jackson has earned the Celtics' final roster spot, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Saturday. With veteran forward Noah Vonleh reportedly also making team Saturday, Boston's 15-man roster is set for the 2022-23 campaign.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game

For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice on Oct. 5.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Where JP's $140M contract stands among Dubs, 2019 draft class

Jordan Poole's payday with the Warriors has arrived. ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. The Athletic's Anthony Slater later reported, citing sources, that Poole's deal is for $123 million guaranteed with incentives...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinndary Weatherspoon
Person
Lester Quiñones
Person
Ty Jerome
NBC Sports

Rollins admits 'nothing you can do' if Klay wants seat back

When Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back. That was the lesson Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins learned early on when video showed him getting up and out of Thompson’s way during Golden State’s preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
NBA
NBC Sports

JP breaks silence on Draymond incident after 'long' few weeks

More than 10 days after Jordan Poole was punched by Draymond Green during Warriors practice on Oct. 5, the 23-year-old guard broke his silence on the incident. "He apologized and [was] professional," Poole told reporters at Chase Center on Sunday. "We plan on handling ourselves that way. We're here to play basketball and everybody on our team and in the locker room knows what it takes to win a championship, and we're going to do that on the court.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph hilariously eats it after excitedly celebrating three

Any time the Warriors and Dub Nation see Steph Curry fall to the court, they hold their collective breaths. But Friday night at Chase Center, they couldn't help but laugh at the reigning NBA Finals MVP. Early in the third quarter of the Warriors' preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Warriors#The Warriors#Weatherspoon And Qui Ones
NBC Sports

Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season

The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Wiggins signs reported four-year, $109M Warriors extension

The Warriors handed out not one but two massive contract extensions Saturday. Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million deal being finalized landed, Golden State announced it had signed All-Star Andrew Wiggins to a multiyear contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews first reported, citing Wiggins'...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Noah Vonleh earns spot on Celtics' Opening Night roster

When the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden next Tuesday in the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Noah Vonleh will be on the C's roster. Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Vonleh has...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Dubs' projected luxury-tax resurrects calls for CBA changes

The Warriors have become the model NBA franchise over the last 15 years. Starting with the drafting of Steph Curry in 2009, Klay Thompson in 2011 and Draymond Green in 2012, to a new ownership group that is willing to spend money to win, the Warriors are the envy of the league, whether or not opposing teams and fans want to admit it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Emoni Bates reinstated at Eastern Michigan after charges dropped

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Emoni Bates was reinstated to the Eastern Michigan basketball team and as a student Thursday after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges against him, his attorney and the school said. The 18-year-old Bates was a top prospect out of high school who transferred to Eastern Michigan...
YPSILANTI, MI
NBC Sports

Myers believes Draymond's player option puts him in great spot

The Warriors signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to contract extensions Saturday, and now the question many are asking is, where does this leave Draymond Green?. Green will earn $25.8 million this season and has a player option for the 2023-24 NBA season worth $27.5 million. If he plays through his contract, he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Sixers convert Foster Jr. to two-way contract, waive Brown Jr.

With the start of the regular season nearing, the Sixers have decided to change things up with their two-way contract players. The team announced Sunday that it converted Michael Foster Jr. to a two-way deal and waived Charlie Brown Jr. Two-way players can split time between the NBA and G...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy