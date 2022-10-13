ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Sacramento Observer

Fall Festival Pumpkin Fest Oct. 15

The Black-owned Estate Farms will be hosting their annual Sacramento Fall Festival Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, October 15, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adults are $5, kids get in free. Bring your kids and enjoy the pumpkin patch, take pumpkin carving lessons, go on a hay rides, see...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

GoldenSky Country Music Festival makes debut at Discovery Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first-of-its-kind GoldenSky Country Music Festival made its debut one week after the Aftershock Festival drew a record-breaking crowd. More than 25,000 enthusiastic country fans from all over the country are expected to make their way to Discovery Park each day. "It's our inaugural day one....
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Halloween events in Folsom | Need to Know

FOLSOM, Calif. — Trick or Treat? City of Folsom is hosting Halloween events throughout the city that is sure to be a treat for the whole family. Here are four events that you can add to your spook season festivities:. The Stranger Than Fiction Lives of Classic Horror Novel...
FOLSOM, CA
kuic.com

Cartoonist Keith Knight Brings His Message Of Hope To Berkeley November 4th

Keith Knight, award-winning cartoonist of “The K Chronicles,” author of “The Knight Life,” educator, and co-creator of Hulu’s “Woke,” will give the annual Lawrence Lecture at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley on Nov. 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. There will be a Q&A period, as well as book sales and signing. Tickets available for purchase online and at the door. Advance ticket purchase recommended: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-keith-knight-tickets-423770578207.
BERKELEY, CA
Fox40

Be Our Guest – Jet’s American Grill & Bar

Jet’s American Grill & Bar is located in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Founded by 21 year old Jet Bonanno in May of 2020, when he began cooking food from his parents kitchen and selling the food on Doordash. Instantly Jet’s was a popular late night spot to order from. Within two months, Doordash drivers were lined up down the street at all hours of the night, as the whole Bonanno family worked to get the orders out.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Lodi Halloween Fest

LODI HALLOWEEN FEST is an all-day ultimate craft beer, mouthwatering food, pop, alternative, and hard rock music festival experience right in your backyard!. Hosted at IDOL Beer Works in the heart of downtown Lodi, guests can expect the ultimate experience, from mouth-watering award-winning beer and food to American Idol-level vocal performances and full-fledged hard rock/ metal bands with national acts coming from Los Angeles.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Four kids, including two 2-year-old twins, escape Tracy fire through window

TRACY — Four children escaped a mobile home fire in Tracy by escaping through a window.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, at 6:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of East Grant Line Road.When they arrived, crews saw a single-wide mobile home on fire and were told there might be four kids inside. After an aggressive fire attack, firefighters realized that a 12-year-old, a 3-year-old, and two 2-year-old twins had escaped through a window before fire crews arrived.Luckily, the fire was knocked down in 10 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. 
TRACY, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California

Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area music venue The Boardwalk reopens under new ownership

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A popular music venue in Orangevale is reopening on Thursday, 10 months after it was shut down. The Boardwalk closed in January after 35 years. It hosted nearly 2,000 concerts featuring local and national acts. The owners of “Palm Tree Brewing Company” in Orangevale purchased the...
ORANGEVALE, CA
bontraveler.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area

Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
ELK GROVE, CA

