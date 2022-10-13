TRACY — Four children escaped a mobile home fire in Tracy by escaping through a window.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, at 6:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of East Grant Line Road.When they arrived, crews saw a single-wide mobile home on fire and were told there might be four kids inside. After an aggressive fire attack, firefighters realized that a 12-year-old, a 3-year-old, and two 2-year-old twins had escaped through a window before fire crews arrived.Luckily, the fire was knocked down in 10 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

