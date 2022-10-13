Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Clayton Oktoberfest To Bring Out The Very Best Of The Contra Costa TownVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Bonnie Raitt tops off a strange day in NapaClay KallamNapa, CA
Related
Sacramento Observer
Fall Festival Pumpkin Fest Oct. 15
The Black-owned Estate Farms will be hosting their annual Sacramento Fall Festival Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, October 15, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adults are $5, kids get in free. Bring your kids and enjoy the pumpkin patch, take pumpkin carving lessons, go on a hay rides, see...
GoldenSky Country Music Festival makes debut at Discovery Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first-of-its-kind GoldenSky Country Music Festival made its debut one week after the Aftershock Festival drew a record-breaking crowd. More than 25,000 enthusiastic country fans from all over the country are expected to make their way to Discovery Park each day. "It's our inaugural day one....
Eater
The Tijuana-Style Taco Pop-Up That’s Earned a Cult Following in the East Bay
The first thing you’ll notice driving past Tacos Mi Reynita: there’s a line, and it’s always long. That’s how it’s been since day one for this popular East Oakland pop-up that emerged onto the taco scene a year and a half ago. The reason? Despite...
Halloween events in Folsom | Need to Know
FOLSOM, Calif. — Trick or Treat? City of Folsom is hosting Halloween events throughout the city that is sure to be a treat for the whole family. Here are four events that you can add to your spook season festivities:. The Stranger Than Fiction Lives of Classic Horror Novel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kuic.com
Cartoonist Keith Knight Brings His Message Of Hope To Berkeley November 4th
Keith Knight, award-winning cartoonist of “The K Chronicles,” author of “The Knight Life,” educator, and co-creator of Hulu’s “Woke,” will give the annual Lawrence Lecture at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley on Nov. 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. There will be a Q&A period, as well as book sales and signing. Tickets available for purchase online and at the door. Advance ticket purchase recommended: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-keith-knight-tickets-423770578207.
Fox40
Be Our Guest – Jet’s American Grill & Bar
Jet’s American Grill & Bar is located in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Founded by 21 year old Jet Bonanno in May of 2020, when he began cooking food from his parents kitchen and selling the food on Doordash. Instantly Jet’s was a popular late night spot to order from. Within two months, Doordash drivers were lined up down the street at all hours of the night, as the whole Bonanno family worked to get the orders out.
KCRA.com
Another big weekend for Sacramento entertainment seen as a win for local economy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is no shortage of things to do in Sacramento this weekend, and for those who work in the city’s tourism industry, they believe that means big things for the city. “The more we host, the better those things become,” said Mike Testa with Visit...
Fox40
Lodi Halloween Fest
LODI HALLOWEEN FEST is an all-day ultimate craft beer, mouthwatering food, pop, alternative, and hard rock music festival experience right in your backyard!. Hosted at IDOL Beer Works in the heart of downtown Lodi, guests can expect the ultimate experience, from mouth-watering award-winning beer and food to American Idol-level vocal performances and full-fledged hard rock/ metal bands with national acts coming from Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Oct. 14-16
From the GoldenSky country music festival to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk and the Sacramento Kings' Fan Fest, here’s a look at events in Northern California this weekend. See the video below for the Sacramento region’s weekend forecast. GoldenSky Festival. Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, and Brothers...
Four kids, including two 2-year-old twins, escape Tracy fire through window
TRACY — Four children escaped a mobile home fire in Tracy by escaping through a window.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, at 6:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of East Grant Line Road.When they arrived, crews saw a single-wide mobile home on fire and were told there might be four kids inside. After an aggressive fire attack, firefighters realized that a 12-year-old, a 3-year-old, and two 2-year-old twins had escaped through a window before fire crews arrived.Luckily, the fire was knocked down in 10 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.
sacramentocityexpress.com
These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California
Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area music venue The Boardwalk reopens under new ownership
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A popular music venue in Orangevale is reopening on Thursday, 10 months after it was shut down. The Boardwalk closed in January after 35 years. It hosted nearly 2,000 concerts featuring local and national acts. The owners of “Palm Tree Brewing Company” in Orangevale purchased the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
Winning lottery ticket in $494 Mega Millions game is sold in Bay Area, officials say
A San Jose lottery player matched all six numbers in the $494 Mega Millions jackpot.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville watering schedule moves to one day per week beginning in November
Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Roseville, Calif.- Beginning November 1, 2022, Roseville residents and business will be switching their water days to one day per week. According to the City of Roseville, “Both commercial and residential customers can water on Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.”
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
mendofever.com
Two Months After Disappearing, the Search for Lake County’s Goldie Lee Morse Has Gone Cold
Just over two months ago, 38-year-old Middletown woman Goldie Lee Morse picked blackberries with a roommate in the Lake County town of Cobb. For an unexplained reason, Morse left her friend behind, walking towards an unknown destination without a wallet, cell phone, and or shoes. Other than a series of...
Toys ‘R’ Us comes back to the Bay Area
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you are in luck, as Macy's stores across the Bay Area will be debuting new shops in San Francisco and San Jose on Saturday, according to a press release from Macy's.
'It's just too dangerous' | Stockton neighborhood's streets in the dark with some lights out
STOCKTON, Calif. — For some streets in the West Ranch neighborhood of South Stockton, it's literally lights out. "It's just too dangerous. I could be riding my bike at night even though I got a light. I can't even see the people walking," said one man who lives in the neighborhood, but wanted to remain anonymous.
Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
Comments / 0