Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
WMDT.com
Delaware ACLU calls election changes a form of voter supression, pushes to engage latino voters head of general elections
DELAWARE- The Delaware ACLU is pushing to get voters registered, ahead of Saturday’s deadline for all eligible voters. They say they have been engaging community members across the state specifically in Sussex county. But they say they have been running into the challenge of voter confusion, as changing rules...
Bay Journal
Salmon farm developer withdraws discharge permit request amid sturgeon concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
City of Cambridge passes new restrictions on short term rentals
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The City of Cambridge has added new restrictions on short term rentals. Recently, the City passed ordinance no. 1204, which requires those who wish to use their property for short term rentals to apply for a permit. The ordinance is effective immediately. However, City staff are still in the process of creating a system in which they can implement the approved short term rental program.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City beach franchise terminated, owner debarred after non-payment
Final year of 57th to 59th Street contract to be auctioned. A midtown beach stand parcel will join 14 south-end spots for auction this year after the franchisee failed to come through with overdue payments. Frank “Randy” Dougherty, the owner and proprietor of Randy’s Rentals beach gear stand, came to...
WMDT.com
Deadlines you need to know ahead of the general election
This is a good time to make your voice heard but there are a few things officials want you to know before casting your vote. “Our local midterm elections are very important because voters are able to vote for local offices for county council, as well as the board of education, and addition voters will also be able to vote for representatives at the general assembly to the house of delegates and their senatorial candidates,” says Dionne Church, Director, of the Wicomico County Board of Elections.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Republican Women’s Club celebrates 70 years
The banquet hall at Mulligan’s Pointe in Georgetown buzzed with energy Sept. 28 as Republican candidates and activists joined Sussex County Republican Women’s Club club members in celebrating 70 years of advocacy and charitable giving in lower Delaware. Marilyn Booker, club president and Sussex County GOP chair, opened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Lewes paths draw concerns from residents
When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z unanimously approves Black Oak
Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a preliminary site plan for the Black Oak cluster subdivision on New Road, just outside Lewes city limits. At its Oct. 13 meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 for approval of the plan, which includes 127 single-family lots on 77 acres. The property is...
wypr.org
University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval
The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
Ocean City Today
Plans floated to ‘elevate’ flood-prone Ocean City intersection
While “high and dry” is typically not a favorable concept, it’s the goal for the low-lying intersection at the foot of the Route 50 bridge in downtown Ocean City. During a City Council work session Tuesday, Public Works Director Hal Adkins presented Maryland State Highway Administration officials with a plan to “elevate” the flood-prone spot where traffic enters the resort and intersects with Philadelphia Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shoredailynews.com
Cendra Williams joins Shore United Bank
Shore United Bank is happy to welcome Cendra Williams to the company as a member of the Business Development team. Cendra joined the Bank in July, bringing her experience as a Business Banking Relationship Manager after having served the local business community at other financial institutions. As Shore United Bank’s...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Keeping Easton and Talbot County Special Places
With less than a month before the November election, Talbot County voters face critical choices. The new Talbot County Council will make fundamental decisions in the next year that could forever change the county’s quality of life. Despite a decade of slow growth, Talbot County faces a torrent of development that will destroy the small town, rural quality of life that make it and Easton special. It will also impose enormous demands on schools, services, and infrastructure.
Ocean City Today
Updates planned for Ocean City's Eagles Landing Golf Course
Master plan discussed with rec and parks committee. More than 30 years ago, the lush green slopes and fairways of the city-run Eagles Landing Golf Course were built on a “very modest budget” off Route 611. Now, officials are working to ensure the popular course has the infrastructure...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Rep. Candidate speaks out after signs were stolen in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A Delaware State Representative Candidate is speaking out after her campaign signs were stolen in Sussex County. Amy Fresh, independent candidate for the newly formed District 4 House seat, had over a quarter of her signs stolen in the Long Neck, Oak Orchard areas, costing her campaign hundreds of dollars.
Cape Gazette
A solution to poultry waste problem
Disposing of poultry waste is a problem Sussex County farmers and poultry processing companies have battled for decades. There is no doubt that the farming and poultry industries are intertwined. Sussex County is the largest poultry producer in the U.S. in an industry that generates $1.7 billion and provides more nearly 29,000 jobs in Delaware. Eighty cents of every dollar earned by local farmers is related to the poultry industry. The wholesale value of chicken produced on Delmarva in 2021 was a record $4.2 billion.
Cape Gazette
Real Estate Market Update for Rehoboth, Lewes, Bethany, and Fenwick Island Areas
I believe that having better information about your local market allows you to make better real estate decisions. If you're in the market to buy or sell a home, just give me a call. Click the links to view the Market Reports and let me know if you have any...
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
Comments / 0