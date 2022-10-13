Read full article on original website
Can Florida's troubled property insurance market survive Hurricane Ian?
Even before Hurricane Ian struck southwest Florida, killing dozens of people and leaving massive flooding and devastation in its wake, the state was already in the throes of a property insurance crisis. Since January 2020, a dozen insurance companies operating in Florida have gone out of business. So far this...
How one Sarasota health clinic is breaking down barriers to care in Black communities
When people tell Dr. Lisa Merritt they don’t trust doctors, she says it’s “heartbreaking”. “I have to laugh and look at them and say, ‘you’re going to tell me that, and I’m a doctor,’” said Merritt, the founder and executive director of the Multicultural Health Institute (MHI) in Sarasota, Florida. “But they feel comfortable, to be honest with me, because that’s how people really feel.”
