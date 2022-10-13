Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa bowl projections: Bowl eligibility still in sight for Hawkeyes after 3-3 start
The second half of the season is here for Iowa football. The Hawkeyes sit at 3-3 with wins over South Dakota State, Nevada, and Rutgers to start the year, with losses coming to Iowa State, Michigan, and Illinois. Iowa has six games remaining and will play at No. 2 Ohio State this coming weekend in hopes of pulling off the upset.
Penn State vs Minnesota betting line: Lions return to role of favorite, point total under 45
Recent game results have taken some sizzle away from a Penn State White Out game scheduled for Saturday in Beaver Stadium. Although the No. 16 Nittany Lions and incoming Minnesota each finished September undefeated, they've stumbled against Big Ten competition in October, and both aim to prevent losing streaks from further derailing program expectations at midseason.
Minnesota vs. Penn State: Revisiting the recruiting ratings
It's White Out week and while most of the recruiting focus surrounding Penn State's premier gameday atmosphere is on which high school prospects are coming to campus, there are other angles to take a look at on the field. Minnesota has never been a recruiting powerhouse. P.J. Fleck has done...
BREAKING: Minnesota Basketball lands No. 27 overall player Dennis Evans
Today Minnesota Head Basketball Coach Ben Johnson received a commitment from Dennis Evans, the 27th ranked prospect in the nation. It’s Minnesota’s highest rated out of state commitment in 28 years, and their highest rated recruit since Royce White committed to the Gophers as the 26th ranked prospect in the 2009 class (19th overall by another service). The 7-foot-1 Dennis Evans is ranked 27th by 247 Sports. That ranking makes him the highest out of state committed Gopher since Courtney James committed to Clem Haskins in the fall of 1994. James was ranked the 27th best prospect in the 1995 class. Three years before, Haskins landed Voshon Lenard, the Michigan shooting guard who was ranked top 20 by Athlon and top 25 by Hoop Scoop in 1991.
Updates: Penn State coaches, players talk Minnesota game week
Game Week 7 of the 2022 Penn State football season is underway in Happy Valley. The No. 16 Nittany Lions (5-1) meet Minnesota (4-2) for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff in a White Out setting. Coming off a brutal Nittany Lions loss at Michigan, we're back with our standard coverage...
Kickoff time announced for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma
Heading into week 8 of the college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones have an off week this week, which comes at a good time for key players across the team to get a little healthier for the stretch run of the 2022 season. After the bye week, ISU will play host to the currently 4-3 Oklahoma Sooners in Ames.
247Sports
Breaking down what Dennis Evans will bring to Minnesota
Minnesota landed their second prospect in the class of 2023 this evening with their addition of Dennis Evans. Joining Cameron Christie in the Golden Gophers recruiting class, Ben Johnson has now landed another long-term prospect who mat need some time before he is expected to come into his own. A...
Top 30 big man Dennis Evans picks Minnesota
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson has landed the biggest -- both literally and figuratively -- recruit of his stint as the head coach of his alma mater on Monday night when seven-footer Dennis Evans of Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest who ranks No. 27 nationally in the class of 2023 told 247Sports that he'll be a Gopher.
Everything Matt Campbell said after close loss to Texas
AUSTIN- Iowa State suffered another very close loss in Big 12 play, 24-21 Saturday at the hands of the Texas Longhorns on the road. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the media postgame. Opening statement. “The guts, the courage. Man you got freshmen out there playing, you got...
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the loss to #24 Illinois
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Obviously really disappointed in the performance from our football team. You got to give Illinois a lot of credit, and I have a lot of respect for Coach Bielema and his staff. It felt like they played pretty flawless football today. And obviously, we have something to do with that by not playing our best football.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
384K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0