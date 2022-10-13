Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Operation G.I. Canteen has coffee, donuts, and good conversation each month
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Local veterans are getting together to swap stories and have some coffee and donuts once a month behind an Allen County monument built in their honor. The Veterans Freedom Flag Monument Foundation hosts “Operation G.I. Canteen” on the third Saturday of the month. There is free coffee and donuts for veterans and active military personnel to say thanks for everything they do and have done for this country.
hometownstations.com
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
Veteran collects blankets for veterans
LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”. Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
3 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Celina
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-agency drug takedown task force arrested three men Thursday on drug and weapons charges. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, after multiple agencies conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. Paul Michael Hiser, 47, […]
nbc24.com
Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock Co. Deputy on brief chase
Findlay, Ohio - The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges, following a chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay Saturday evening. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated Parker...
hometownstations.com
Mercer Co. HIT team arrest 3 on drug and gun charges
Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on October 13th, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued 4 citations for Driving Under Suspension and 7 written warnings.
hometownstations.com
Trick or Treat events in the Lima area
The City of Lima has announced a variety of Trick or Treat options for residents and their families. Holly Geaman has more on the details. The Lima Noon Optimist Safety City event will be Saturday, October 22nd at the facility at 700 South Collett Street.
Fatal crash in Van Wert County
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
hometownstations.com
Liberty Arts Magnet 3rd Graders Participate in National Fire Prevention Week
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Do your kids know what to do when there is a fire? While this question may sound simple, having an answer could save lives. The Lima Fire Department visited third graders at Liberty Arts Magnet School to instruct fire safety in observance of National Fire Prevention Week. Fire inspector Warren Pughsley taught life-saving fire information including making sure smoke alarms are working properly with fresh batteries, having a meeting place, putting your hand close to the door to see if it is hot, and evacuating through a window. With winter and the colder months just around the corner, now is a great time to review fire plans.
hometownstations.com
Findlay man backed into sheriff's cruiser during police pursuit
Hancock Co., OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man is arrested after striking a Hancock County Sheriff's cruiser during a short chase on Saturday. 37-year-old Chandler Parker was booked on several felony charges following the police chase that happened just after 7 o'clock Saturday night. Deputies located a vehicle that was taken by Parker, who was not authorized to use it. Parker drives away when deputies tried to do a traffic stop. During the chase, Parker stopped the vehicle, put it in reverse, and hit the deputy's car. He later stopped at a nearby gas station where he was taken into custody. Deputies believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
Daily Advocate
Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
nbc24.com
Two women seriously hurt in crash in Seneca County Sunday
Liberty Township - A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy Cooper was...
hometownstations.com
Marimor recognizes 11 people for their hard work in the community
Lima, OH (WLIO) - 11 people were honored for their work in the community by the Marimor Employment Services Department. The ceremony recognized individuals enrolled in the program that have held jobs in the community from 5 to 30 years. In 2022, 11 people were honored who have worked in fields such as community service, childcare, and warehouse jobs. Organizers say an event like this is important to recognize the hard work being done in the local community.
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
sciotopost.com
Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police cite man for assault for allegedly choking woman
A Bloomdale man was charged with assault Thursday after allegedly choking a woman in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police charged Jeremy Michaels, 41, after they responded to a call in the 300 block of Parkview Avenue. Police found a woman with marks on her neck, reportedly from being choked. The windows in the door to her home had been shattered, reportedly by Michaels slamming it.
Several crews battle field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of U.S. 127 around 11:43 a.m. Several...
