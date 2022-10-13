Read full article on original website
Michigan has the highest-concentrated commercial drug market in the country, an analysis from the American Medical Association published Oct. 13 found. The study examined the market share pharmaceutical benefit management companies have on a state and city level. The analysis found 3 out of 4 states have highly concentrated PBM markets, and 4 out of 5 metropolitan areas had highly concentrated markets.
MedicalXpress
Study indicates COVID-19 boosters among vaccinated individuals significantly reduce hospitalization rates
A Providence study released online today in the Journal of the American Medical Association sheds new light on the added benefit of a booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine among previously vaccinated individuals. Researchers found that boosters add about 70% extra protection, which lasts for 4–5 months, and concluded...
MedicalXpress
Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time
A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
Pharmacies Are Closing Throughout the U.S.
Whether this is the beginning of a larger, more widespread issue remains to be seen. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NewsChannel20.com, CVSHealth.com, NCPA.org, and Google.com.
U.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays
Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday there was a shortage of Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, following intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA).
Americans face nationwide shortage of Adderall, FDA says
Health officials confirmed this week what people who treat or who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder already know: There's a nationwide shortage of Adderall, the drug widely prescribed for ADHD. The immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly known by the brand name Adderall or Adderall IR, is in short supply,...
Health Care — COVID public health emergency extended
The winners of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year are officially in, and one eagle-eyed photographer was able to capture a snake enjoying a pretty wild snack. Today in health, the White House extended the COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place since January 2020, continuing it into next year.
FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug
On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
Action News Jax
Recall alert: Jiangsu Well Biotech recalls COVID-19 Ag rapid test devices lacking FDA authorization
WASHINGTON — Jiangsu Well Biotech Co. Ltd. on Wednesday recalled its COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test devices because they were distributed to U.S. customers without authorization, clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the recall notice, use of these devices may cause serious injuries or...
itechpost.com
FDA Confirms Adderall Shortage
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirms that there is a nationwide shortage of Adderall, limiting the supply and distribution of the drug across the United States. Americans are now facing a shortage of prescription drugs for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and patients are calling for its immediate release, ABC News reports.
endpts.com
On Pfizer's heels, GSK boasts 'truly exceptional' PhIII data for RSV vaccine — making a beeline to FDA
GSK — another frontrunner in the long race to develop a shot that can protect the elderly from respiratory syncytial virus infections — is out with what CSO Tony Wood calls “truly exceptional” Phase III results, opening the door to regulatory submissions in 2022. The update...
contagionlive.com
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Broken Down by Vaccination Status
A recent study broke down hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 in adults between January 2021 and April of this year, based upon vaccination status. We’re starting to see the early signs of a winter surge; cases are rising in the United States and abroad. This winter will be a test. Our first winter in which people have collectively decided “the pandemic is over.”
WJCL
Abbott announces new liquid baby formula recall, affecting small fraction of US supply
Abbott Labs said Friday that it is recalling certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children due to a problem with the bottle caps on some bottles that may not have sealed completely and could result in spoilage. Related video above: FDA...
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
ajmc.com
Growing Innovation, Cost Expected in the Oncology Drug Pipeline
The concluding keynote address at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2022 meeting discussed new and emerging oncology drugs in the pipeline and their potential impact on the treatment landscape as it pertains to managed care providers. Oncology represents more than a third of specialty drugs in the pipeline...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Single-Use Endoscopy Maker Ambu Opens New Factory
Ambu hosted a grand opening of its new manufacturing plant, located in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on Oct. 11. With a total capacity of nearly 323,000 square feet, the new factory is Ambu’s largest plant, allowing the company to ramp up its future production and supply of products. The...
CNET
Stop Cooking Chicken in Nyquil, FDA Begs in Response to Social Media Trend
The US Food and Drug Administration is taking a bizarre trend seriously. It may seem like cooking up raw chicken in cough syrup is the stuff of nightmares, but videos purporting to do just that have appeared on platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Last week, the FDA issued a warning over the misuse of medicines as inspired by social media videos. TikTok condemned the Nyquil videos.
beckerspayer.com
13 recent payer exec moves
Here are 13 payer executive moves Becker's has reported since Oct. 4. Retired Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Brad Wilson was appointed to the newly created advisory board for the digital therapeutics company. Kaia Health. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield named Charlene MacDonald chief government affairs officer. Most...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna, 7 BCBS organizations join Medicare enrollment platform
Plans from Cigna and Blue Cross Blue Shield organizations in seven states are now available on Hella Health, a digital Medicare enrollment platform. Hella Health uses technology to help Medicare beneficiaries find plans, according to an Oct. 13 news release from Hella. BCBS affiliates joining the platform include those in...
