Schoolboy opens food bank in garden shed using birthday money

A kind-hearted 11-year-old boy used his own birthday money to launch a food bank service, which he runs from his garden shed.

The generous youngster, named Isaac Winfield, fills bags of groceries which have been donated and hands them out to the people who need them most around his hometown.

Since starting the food bank in 2020, the service has grown so much that Isaac’s family bought a shed to store the hundreds of donated items.

As well as deliveries, those in need are able to go to Isaac’s food bank shed, which is open 24 hours a day.

