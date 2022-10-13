ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Walk of Remembrance honors people enslaved on Homewood Campus

Inheritance Baltimore hosted a Walk of Remembrance on Oct. 14 to honor the lives and legacies of those who were enslaved on Homewood Campus. The Walk of Remembrance began at the Homewood museum and ended at the Tubman Memorial Garden. The event followed the inaugural Ritual of Remembrance held in...
WTOP

Man’s burning body found in Baltimore

A man’s burning body was found by police in Baltimore on Sunday morning. Baltimore police said they responded to reports of a burning body in the 1000 block of East 20th Street, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue around 11 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire and pronounced the man...
WOLB 1010AM

‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore

    Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a burned body was found Sunday morning in East Baltimore. According to reports, neighbors complained of a “burning plastic smell”  before the discovery was made. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2wDBWCDPk0 Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 20th Street Sunday morning near the back of an empty lot […] The post ‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com

8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
Daily Voice

Earthquake Strikes Central Maryland Overnight

Maryland experienced a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in the area of Sykesville and Randallstown overnight, officials say. The earthquake hit at 11:49 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the epicenter calculated at 2.9 miles East-Southeast of Sykesville and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The...
WUSA9

Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man has died after he was shot in Southeast, D.C., according to police. A 32-year-old named Jamontate Brown, of no fixed address was identified as the man killed. The shooting took place just past midnight on Sunday, when police responded to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road to respond to a report of gunshots. Officers found Brown suffering from gunshot wounds.
CBS News

Two teens robbed at gunpoint in North Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE - Two teens were robbed at gunpoint within a mile apart in North Baltimore Friday morning. Police said they both had their cellphones stolen in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. A student walking to school around 9:10 a.m. pm Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue was approached by four males,...
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
