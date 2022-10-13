Read full article on original website
Related
Martha Stewart & Her Team Swear By This $12 Ingredient With Nearly 13,000 5-Star Reviews
Whether it’s a kitchen tool, we didn’t know we needed or a recipe that quickly becomes our next dinner staple, Martha Stewart knows how to enrich our lives. We’ve fawned over her recipes for years now, but we always want to know what she personally frequently uses in her recipes. She’s given us hints before, like with her go-to all-purpose flour, but we finally figured out another go-to product of hers that pops up in hundreds of her recipes. We’ve seen it pop up in her Everything Cookies, Daffodil Cake recipe, and much more. It’s a small, but might ingredient needed...
People Who've Waited On Celebs At Restaurants, How Much Did They Tip?
I bet Harry Styles always tips, like, 200%.
"No Regrets": 19 Times People Were Mercilessly Petty And Didn't Care One Bit
"I found an old love letter he had written to me, so I decided to spray it with my perfume, glitter-bomb it, and mail it back to him. I found out later that it actually arrived on his birthday and made a huge mess. It was the perfect revenge, and I don’t regret it one bit."
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0