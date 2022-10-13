ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Bailey: State Spending Too Much On Elementary/Secondary Education

Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey says Illinois is spending too much on elementary and secondary education. While Governor JB Pritzker has campaigned on boosting funding to public schools around the state, Bailey tells Crain’s Chicago Business that the state has too many mandates and has tried to create a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn’t work well in many Downstate schools. Bailey says there should be more emphasis on helping young people learn trades instead of focusing on steering them toward college.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Poor People’s Campaign

Saturday saw a march to the Lincoln Statue at the Capital in Springfield. The Illinois Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival joined dozens of states from across the country in ‘Marches on Main Street’ events in a coordinated campaign of voter engagement leading up to the Nov 8th Midterm elections.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation

In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency show the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which states have decreased their ratings...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois attorney general candidates discuss COVID-19 lawsuits, corruption during forum

The major party candidates for Illinois attorney general are showing stark contrast for voters heading into the final weeks of the Nov. 8 election. Hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors, incumbent Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore recently met virtually. They answered questions about a variety of issues the office is involved in.
ILLINOIS STATE
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Report: DeSantis Plans To Send Migrants To Illinois

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly preparing to fly more migrants to other states… and Illinois could be one of his planned destinations. The Guardian newspaper and website says Florida paid $1 million to arrange flights to Illinois and Delaware, similar to the planeload of refugees that DeSantis had flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month.
FLORIDA STATE
Will This Be The Last November Iowa & Illinois Will Have To Change Our Clocks?

We're only a few weeks away from "fall back" and there are several tips that Iowans & Illinoisians can use to adapt to the time change. The good part about Daylight Saving Time ending in the fall is that we gain an hour of sleep. The stinky part is that we lose an hour of daylight so it's already dark as pitch on your drive home from work at 5:30.
IOWA STATE
Minnesota employment ranked first place in nation

(The Center Square) – When it comes to employment, Minnesota is best in the nation, according to a new report from TOP Data. The market research firm ranked states across seven key dimensions for its “Happiest States in the US” report: employment, leisure activities, mental health, personal finance, personal relationships, physical health and social policies.
MINNESOTA STATE
Illinois Issued Executive Order “Recommending” Wearing Mask Again

The state of Illinois just issued an executive order recommending but not requiring that residents wear masks again. You might recall that Governor Pritzker lifted the requirement to wear a face-covering mask on February 28. This new order doesn't rescind that, but there is now a strong recommendation that even fully-vaccinated Illinois residents mask up again. The change is that it's now recommended for everyone and not just those who have chosen to not get the COVID vaccines. Here's a small part of that order:
ILLINOIS STATE
More bail reform could come no matter outcome of Issue One

(The Center Square) – While Ohioans can vote on some bail reform issues on Election Day, lawmakers and other policy groups continue to work on other aspects in the General Assembly. The ballot wording on Issue One gives the legislature room to pass bills that would add to the...
OHIO STATE
Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
Daily Northwestern

Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say

Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...

