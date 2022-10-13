Read full article on original website
Bailey: State Spending Too Much On Elementary/Secondary Education
Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey says Illinois is spending too much on elementary and secondary education. While Governor JB Pritzker has campaigned on boosting funding to public schools around the state, Bailey tells Crain’s Chicago Business that the state has too many mandates and has tried to create a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn’t work well in many Downstate schools. Bailey says there should be more emphasis on helping young people learn trades instead of focusing on steering them toward college.
Illinois Poor People’s Campaign
Saturday saw a march to the Lincoln Statue at the Capital in Springfield. The Illinois Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival joined dozens of states from across the country in ‘Marches on Main Street’ events in a coordinated campaign of voter engagement leading up to the Nov 8th Midterm elections.
New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation
In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency show the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which states have decreased their ratings...
Illinois attorney general candidates discuss COVID-19 lawsuits, corruption during forum
The major party candidates for Illinois attorney general are showing stark contrast for voters heading into the final weeks of the Nov. 8 election. Hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors, incumbent Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore recently met virtually. They answered questions about a variety of issues the office is involved in.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
Pritzker Seeks ”Closing Fund” To Lure More Businesses To Illinois
Governor JB Pritzker’s wish list for a second term includes the creation of a “closing fund” to help seal the deal when the state is competing to lure large employers here. Pritzker tells Crain’s Chicago Business that other states, such as Michigan, have as much as a...
Report: DeSantis Plans To Send Migrants To Illinois
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly preparing to fly more migrants to other states… and Illinois could be one of his planned destinations. The Guardian newspaper and website says Florida paid $1 million to arrange flights to Illinois and Delaware, similar to the planeload of refugees that DeSantis had flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month.
Will This Be The Last November Iowa & Illinois Will Have To Change Our Clocks?
We're only a few weeks away from "fall back" and there are several tips that Iowans & Illinoisians can use to adapt to the time change. The good part about Daylight Saving Time ending in the fall is that we gain an hour of sleep. The stinky part is that we lose an hour of daylight so it's already dark as pitch on your drive home from work at 5:30.
Here Are 10 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election
At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
Meet the candidates running for Illinois' newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District
The choices for voters in November include a Republican from the western suburbs and a Democrat from Chicago.
About 1 in 10 Illinois residents eligible for new COVID-19 boosters have received them
Only 10.5% of Illinois residents eligible for the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots have received them. That’s according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The rate is expected to be lower once new recommendations for children and five and older are factored in. IDPH Friday reported that over...
Deadline Just Days Away to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for property and income tax rebates under the Illinois Family Relief Plan, but the deadline to fill out a form is just days away. While some residents have already received their checks as payments began rolling out last month, others may need to...
Minnesota employment ranked first place in nation
(The Center Square) – When it comes to employment, Minnesota is best in the nation, according to a new report from TOP Data. The market research firm ranked states across seven key dimensions for its “Happiest States in the US” report: employment, leisure activities, mental health, personal finance, personal relationships, physical health and social policies.
Illinois Issued Executive Order “Recommending” Wearing Mask Again
The state of Illinois just issued an executive order recommending but not requiring that residents wear masks again. You might recall that Governor Pritzker lifted the requirement to wear a face-covering mask on February 28. This new order doesn't rescind that, but there is now a strong recommendation that even fully-vaccinated Illinois residents mask up again. The change is that it's now recommended for everyone and not just those who have chosen to not get the COVID vaccines. Here's a small part of that order:
More bail reform could come no matter outcome of Issue One
(The Center Square) – While Ohioans can vote on some bail reform issues on Election Day, lawmakers and other policy groups continue to work on other aspects in the General Assembly. The ballot wording on Issue One gives the legislature room to pass bills that would add to the...
Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
Deadline to file for Illinois tax rebates Monday
Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 is the last day for Illinoisans to submit information to get their income tax rebate for the 2021 filing year.
