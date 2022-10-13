Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Suspect From Burglary and Standoff in Moses Lake Identified
The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports one suspect captured following a burglary has been identified, but other is still on the loose. Thursday morning, two men broke into a duplex at 1237 Adair Street in Moses Lake in the 7 AM hour, and forced the resident, who had been sleeping, to go into the kitchen. They were able to call 9-1-1 and fled, as did one of the suspects. The two were armed with knives.
610KONA
Warning! Toxic Algae Found at Leslie Groves Park in Richland
The Benton Franklin Health District is warning the community about a toxic algae discovery. The Health District has posted several signs at Leslie Groves Park in Richland warning people about the dangerous situation. Weekly tests will be conducted to monitor the toxicity level in the water at the park. you...
610KONA
Pooch And Pal Walk in Richland Raises Funds For POPP
Pet Overpopulation Prevention's Pooch and Pal 5K run and walk was held Saturday at Columbia Point Marina in Richland. There was puppy painting and several vendor booths, including Nothing Bundt Cakes and Starbucks. The Nail Place was also there and donated proceeds to POPP. Along with DJ Rik Mikals providing...
Comments / 0