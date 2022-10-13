ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Spacey accuser ‘was not bothered’ by separate alleged sexual incident

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Anthony Rapp experienced an “act of sexual violence” at the hands of another actor which was “shocking and inappropriate, but did not bother him,” a court has heard.

Lawyers for Kevin Spacey said multiple “traumatic” experiences throughout Mr Rapp’s life may have resulted in his diagnosis of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Mr Rapp’s civil lawsuit has accused Mr Spacey of an “unwanted sexual advance” during a party in 1984. The American Beauty star has “categorically denied” the allegations.

The court previously heard that forensic psychologist Lisa Rocchio had diagnosed Mr Rapp as experiencing symptoms of full PTSD after 2017, the year that his accusations against Mr Spacey were published.

During his cross-examination of Ms Rocchio on Thursday, Mr Spacey’s lawyer Chase Scolnick listed several events that Mr Rapp had discussed during her evaluation of him.

The alleged incidents included being attacked by a group of men in London, having his family targeted by a “murderous gang,” and being punched in the stomach by late actor Yul Brynner when Mr Rapp was 10 years old.

Mr Scolnick also referred to an accusation Mr Rapp had made against late US actress Susan Tyrrell, who he said made a “sexual advance” on him.

Earlier on Thursday a key member of Mr Spacey’s legal team, Jennifer Keller, tested positive for Covid-19.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered members of the court to put on masks but allowed proceedings to continue following the news.

Ms Keller tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning, and she will be unable to attend the court for at least six days.

She will then be required to provide two negative tests within 24 hours and show signs of improving.

Mr Rapp’s lawyer Richard Steigman said he would be happy to continue with proceedings in Ms Keller’s absence, but that he would follow court protocol.

Judge Kaplan ordered that those who had been in contact with Ms Keller within the past 48 hours, as well as the entire jury, should provide their contact information and test on both Sunday and Tuesday, then report the results.

He asked who in the courtroom required testing kits, to which Mr Spacey raised his hand.

The hearing is expected to last for two weeks and is being held in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In a US civil case, any allegations only need to be proven “on the balance of probability” rather than to the criminal standard of “beyond all reasonable doubt”.

The Independent

Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says

Mel Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, a judge ruled Friday in the rape and sexual assault trial of the former movie mogul. The 66-year-old actor and director was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities were revealed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The judge and attorneys had taken a break from jury selection for motions on what evidence will be allowed at the trial, and who can testify. The witness list for the trial is sealed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Most powerful statements from Parkland parents as Nikolas Cruz spared death penalty

Parents of the victims of the 2013 Parkland shooting have spoken out against a jury’s decision to spare gunman Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty.Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder following the shooting on 14 February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.A jury ruled he should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.Fred Guttenberg, father of victim Jaime Guttenberg said: “I hope and pray he receives the kind of mercy from prisoners that he showed to my daughter and the 16 others.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by verdict calling Nikolas Cruz ‘an animal’British mother of Parkland victim says ‘the wrong verdict was given out’Moment Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Hundreds of Met officers should be sacked for misconduct, says new commissioner

Officers in Britain’s biggest police force are getting away with breaking the law and committing misconduct, a damning review has found, and hundreds should be sacked.A report on the Metropolitan Police’s misconduct procedures also found the internal disciplinary system is racist and misogynist, and allegations of sexual misconduct or discrimination are less likely to result in a case to answer than other claims.Author Baroness Louise Casey said: “We have heard repeatedly from colleagues that they feel and believe and actually have given us case examples of where people are getting away both with misconduct but also criminal behaviour.”Repeat misconduct offenders...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

