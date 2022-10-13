ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by verdict calling Nikolas Cruz ‘an animal’

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The parents of a young girl killed in the Parkland school shooting said they were “disgusted” after a jury recommended a life sentence for shooter Nikolas Cruz today, 13 October.

This should have been the death penalty, 100 per cent... I am so beyond disappointed,” said Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa Alhadeff , 14, was killed in the shooting.

I am disgusted with our legal system, I am disgusted with those jurors,” Alyssa’s father Ilan Alhadeff said.

Cruz avoided the death penalty after a jury recommended he should be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

