Toys 'R' Us Reopens Locations All Across Texas

Photo: Getty Images

Toys 'R' Us is making its way back to the Lone Star State with several locations in various malls across the state . KSAT reported that the beloved toy store is now open in 25 Macy's stores across Texas . There will be another nine added in the coming months.

The partnership between the two stores was announced in July, four years after the toy store decided to close its doors for good.

Toys 'R' Us originally tried to make a comeback in 2019 with stores in Houston and New Jersey. Those locations then closed again in January of 2021.

So where will you be able to become a "Toys 'R' Us kid" once again? Here are all the new toy shop locations inside Macy's stores:

La Plaza

Almeda

Del Norte

Cielo Vista

Pearland

Northpark Center

Stonebriar Centre

Hulen

Parks At Arlington

North Star

Barton Creek Square

Shops At La Cantera

Woodlands

Galleria At Houston

First Colony

Ingram Park

Baybrook

South Park

Willowbrook

La Palmera

Deerbrook

The Domain

Village At Fairview

Lakeline

Galleria

Here’s a list of malls where Toys ‘R’ Us will soon be inside Macy’s: