Severed Finger Leads North Carolina Police To Home Invasion Suspect

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Police in North Carolina reportedly identified the suspect in a home invasion by a critical piece of information left behind at the scene: his severed finger.

Burlington Police claim that a man, later identified as 67-year-old Vernon Forest Wilson , attempted to break into a home on Sellers Mill Road on Thursday (October 6), per WRAL . Officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m. after the homeowner reported that an armed man approached him in his driveway as he walked back to his door before the suspect tried to force his way into the home.

During the ensuing struggle, the homeowner slammed the door on the suspect, who then reportedly fired a weapon at the house. According to police, the bullet grazed the homeowner's chest but not enough that he required medical attention.

Over the course of the investigation, officers discovered a glove believed to belong to the suspect with a severed finger still inside. This discovery ultimately led police to Wilson, who was arrested and now faces several charges stemming from the incident.

Wilson is charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a prohibited felon. He was booked into the Alamance County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

