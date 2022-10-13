ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whataburger Adds 'Bold' Menu Item That'll Put You In The Fall Spirit

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
Photo: Whataburger

Whataburger's newest menu item is "all that and a bag of (corn) chips!" — and it came at the perfect time for "chili weather."

Introducing the Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger: two fresh beef patties with two slices of American cheese, topped with Whataburger's own beef chili, corn chips, mustard and onions on a toasted bun. If you're not that hungry, you can also snag this limited time item in the Jr. size, the burger chain said in a news release.

"Whataburger aims to consistently raise the bar by offering bold new burgers. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger delivers a lot of flavor and texture, with our original-recipe chili – made from the same never-frozen beef as our 100% beef patties – combining with crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions to deliver an experience that’s all-new and yet somehow satisfyingly familiar," said Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler .

The Chili Cheese Burger is among the latest offerings the fast food chain added to its menu . Earlier this month, Whataburger introduced the Breakfast Bowl, which features a biscuit, gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage in a perfectly-sized bowl. There's also the White Chocolate Raspberry Shake, which is made with a vanilla shake base plus a combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavors.

