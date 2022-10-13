Toys 'R' Us Reopens Locations All Across Texas
Toys 'R' Us is making its way back to the Lone Star State with several locations in various malls across the state . KSAT reported that the beloved toy store is now open in 25 Macy's stores across Texas . There will be another nine added in the coming months.
The partnership between the two stores was announced in July, four years after the toy store decided to close its doors for good.
Toys 'R' Us originally tried to make a comeback in 2019 with stores in Houston and New Jersey. Those locations then closed again in January of 2021.
So where will you be able to become a "Toys 'R' Us kid" once again? Here are all the new toy shop locations inside Macy's stores:
- La Plaza
- Almeda
- Del Norte
- Cielo Vista
- Pearland
- Northpark Center
- Stonebriar Centre
- Hulen
- Parks At Arlington
- North Star
- Barton Creek Square
- Shops At La Cantera
- Woodlands
- Galleria At Houston
- First Colony
- Ingram Park
- Baybrook
- South Park
- Willowbrook
- La Palmera
- Deerbrook
- The Domain
- Village At Fairview
- Lakeline
- Galleria
Here’s a list of malls where Toys ‘R’ Us will soon be inside Macy’s:
- Shops At Willow Bend
- Town East
- Firewheel Town Center
- Memorial City
- North East
- Irving
- Southlake Town Square
- Westbend
- Highlands Of Flower Mound
Comments / 3