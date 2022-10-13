Read full article on original website
cassie
3d ago
Good call as well. No one ever mentioned what her salary was going to be. Glad that a 2nd look look was taken. Sad to say that past work concern/issues weren’t taken into consideration
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina's Folwell vetoes Spring Lake hiring of new town manager with questionable past
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve the hire of a new town manager for Spring Lake, which remains under the financial control of his Local Government Commission. Folwell announced his decision against approving funds to hire Justine Jones as town manager in a...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
Up and Coming Weekly
Vote Yes to save PWC
Want to keep PWC from being sold? Vote Yes in November. When somebody tells me I can’t vote, it makes me want to vote even more. It makes me want to vote six times instead of just twice for Fayetteville Council offices. The City Council’s actions tell the citizens of Fayetteville that we should not be allowed to vote on the proposal to change the way the Council is elected.
chapelboro.com
Land Use Plan, Sanford Merger Project Updates Heard at Pittsboro Meeting
Pittsboro Town commissioners heard a status update on the town’s Land Use Plan during the board’s Monday night meeting. Janie Phelps, a planner with the town and acting planning director, presented the update during the board’s meeting at town hall. The board originally adopted the Land Use Plan in October 2012; the town is now updating the plan, soliciting feedback from community stakeholders through interviews and a survey. The Land Use Plan sketches out a town’s vision for the future and offers suggestions for achieving that vision, and guides policy, funding and infrastructure decisions.
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
Wreck shuts down Highway 904 in Robeson County, North Carolina DOT says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Highway 904 near Marietta in Robeson County has been shut down in both directions because of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The wreck happened at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday near Renegade Drive, NCDOT said. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure -- expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130-year-old building. The Department of Administration, which maintains...
carolinacoastonline.com
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
North Carolina tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fake returns, feds say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham tax preparer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of aiding and assisting the filing of false returns, prosecutors say. Amanda Caldwell entered her plea Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. She faces up to three years in prison Feb. 22 when she is sentenced by District […]
Housing pain: Raleigh rents soar at double rate of inflation – 7th highest in US
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at what’s happening with rents in Raleigh and how it compares to inflation in the U.S. economy. Readers may also enjoy listening to a new WRAL podcast, Real Estate Rush, with the first four episodes now available for streaming or for download.
cbs17
Check your tickets! Winner of $1M Mega Millions bought ticket in Wayne County, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Check your tickets!. Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in a Wayne County convenience store has won a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing, according to a press release from lottery officials. It says the lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at...
Prestage: ‘A man of vision’
A trailblazer of industry, an agriculture magnate, a business tycoon — Bill Prestage was all three, a man who helped shape livestock pro
‘We have to turn this around’: NCDHHS vacancy rate nearly doubles since pandemic
State Dept. of Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley shared new data with state lawmakers this week showing that the vacancy rate in his agency has grown from 12.7 percent in March 2020 to 23.2 percent in July of this year.
Mask dispute lands potential Harnett County juror in jail
LILLINGTON, N.C. — A Harnett County man who showed up for jury duty on Monday ended up behind bars after refusing to wear a mask in the courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist booked Gregory Hahn, 47, without bond after Hahn told the judge he wouldn’t wear a mask. Hahn was jailed for contempt of court.
cbs17
700+ Fort Bragg kids remain on waitlist for child care as staffing shortage continues
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Many Fort Bragg soldiers are struggling to find child care. According to Fort Bragg leaders, all nine child care facilities at the military installation are at capacity, with 700 to 800 children on the waiting list. “Staffing is definitely an issue,” Jennifer Hodges, the Deputy...
'They should feel safe': NC State Fair police respond to mass shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hours after the gates opened Thursday for the first day of the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, a shooter opened fire on a Raleigh neighborhood. Following the tragedy, police officers at the fair are urging people to report any suspicious behavior they see on the fairgrounds.
GOP wins legal challenge over political observers at NC polling places
Political parties’ official election observers will have more flexibility this year. A judge just ruled against the NC State Elections Board in a lawsuit brought by Republican leaders.
Report: Raleigh No. 1 in share of workers earning $100,000; Durham also scores well
RALEIGH – If you’re looking to earn a six-figure salary while living in city with a comparatively low cost of living, you might want to look at North Carolina. That’s because the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan statistical area and the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area rank first and second in the nation for the share of workers who earn more than $100,000 annually in an area where the cost of living is lower than the national average, according to a new report.
