Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday
Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
theScore
'He kept it close for us': Habs praise Allen after loss to Red Wings
Few fans would have predicted Friday's clash between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings to be a goalie battle, but it featured stellar performances from Jake Allen and Ville Husso. The Habs were on the losing side of it despite a heroic 37-save effort from Allen, but his performance...
Elmer Söderblom says 1st NHL goal was ‘unbelievable’
It certainly was a game that Detroit Red Wings forward Elmer Söderblom will never forget, as not only did he make his National Hockey League debut, but also tallied his first-ever goal by banging home a rebound early in the 3rd period of Friday night’s season opener at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens in what would be a 3-0 shutout win. And even better, his parents happened to be in the stands, having made the trip from back home in Sweden for the milestone moment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi
It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Most Likely to Compete for NHL Awards in 2022-23
With the regular season kicking off this week and tons of preseason predictions floating around, I thought I’d take a look at which members of the Detroit Red Wings organization have the best chance to compete for the major NHL Awards at the end of the season. Red Wings...
Detroit Red Wings release projected lines for matchup vs. Devils
What are the Detroit Red Wings’ projected lines for tonight’s game?How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils?. On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings opened up their 2022-23 season with a 3-0 win at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens.
Red Wings announce plans for goalie and alternate captain rotation
The wait for the Detroit Red Wings is over, as they officially begin the 2022-23 NHL season tonight at Little Caesars Arena against the Original 6 rival Montreal Canadiens. For Detroit, they’ll be looking to get off on the right foot as they take strides in their rebuilding process that has seen multiple offseason additions to the roster under the tutelage of general manager Steve Yzerman.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit Lions: Amani Oruwariye sent packing in proposed trade
Could Amani Oruwariye be traded?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, one Detroit Sports Nation writer (me) made the bold prediction that Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye would have a Pro Bowl-type year. Well, it is safe to say that bold prediction is making me...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg from the AHL, which can only mean that one of the team’s missing forwards is likely ready to slot back into the lineup. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Wayne Simmonds in Toronto.
NHL・
Little Caesars Arena erupts as Vladimir Konstantinov makes appearance [Video]
What did Red Wings fans do when Vladimir Konstantinov appeared on the jumbotron?Steve Yzerman presents Stanley Cup to Vladimir Konstantinov. Vladimir Konstantinov still has a special place in the hearts of Detroit Red Wings fans and he always will have a place in their hearts. On Friday night, the Red...
FOX Sports
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2
NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils: How to watch, listen to, and stream Game 2
How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils?Things to know about Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils. On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings opened up their 2022-23 season with an impressive 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Red Wings stormed...
Derek Lalonde gets his ‘WOW’ moment as Red Wings win home opener
What did Derek Lalonde say after the Red Wings’ home opener?Derek Lalonde says Red Wings won the ‘right way’. On Friday, a sell-out crowd at Little Caesars Arena was treated to an exciting night as head coach Derek Lalonde picked up his first win with the Detroit Red Wings.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
Detroit Lions: Herman Moore gives lukewarm assessment of Dan Campbell
As one of the top players in team history, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore endeared himself to fans in the Motor City during his 11 seasons donning the Honolulu Blue. And prior to establishing himself in the NFL, he was tearing up the field at The University of Virginia, where he currently ranks 2nd overall in team history with 2,504 career receiving yards and ranks first in receiving yards in a season with 1,190 yards (on 54 catches) set in 1990; that season, he was named 1st team All-ACC, 1st team All-American and also finished 6th in the Heisman Trophy balloting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Caps Host Habs
The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Dylan Larkin says he agrees with Detroit Red Wings fans
Does Dylan Larkin agree with Red Wings fans?Will the Detroit Red Wings make a run in 2022-23? The day is finally here! Later tonight, Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings will open up their 2022-23 season as they host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. On Thursday, Larkin...
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. “I wanted to get a good first shift, get things going, so I felt I did that,” Soderblom said. “And I just built off of that.” Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.
FOX Sports
Justin Holl, Ilya Samsonov help Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2
TORONTO (AP) — Justin Holl scored with 1:55 left and Ilya Samsonov stepped in to stop 25 shots in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former...
NHL・
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0