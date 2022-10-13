As one of the top players in team history, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore endeared himself to fans in the Motor City during his 11 seasons donning the Honolulu Blue. And prior to establishing himself in the NFL, he was tearing up the field at The University of Virginia, where he currently ranks 2nd overall in team history with 2,504 career receiving yards and ranks first in receiving yards in a season with 1,190 yards (on 54 catches) set in 1990; that season, he was named 1st team All-ACC, 1st team All-American and also finished 6th in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO