Detroit, MI

Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils

Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday

Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
'He kept it close for us': Habs praise Allen after loss to Red Wings

Few fans would have predicted Friday's clash between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings to be a goalie battle, but it featured stellar performances from Jake Allen and Ville Husso. The Habs were on the losing side of it despite a heroic 37-save effort from Allen, but his performance...
Elmer Söderblom says 1st NHL goal was ‘unbelievable’

It certainly was a game that Detroit Red Wings forward Elmer Söderblom will never forget, as not only did he make his National Hockey League debut, but also tallied his first-ever goal by banging home a rebound early in the 3rd period of Friday night’s season opener at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens in what would be a 3-0 shutout win. And even better, his parents happened to be in the stands, having made the trip from back home in Sweden for the milestone moment.
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi

It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
Red Wings Most Likely to Compete for NHL Awards in 2022-23

With the regular season kicking off this week and tons of preseason predictions floating around, I thought I’d take a look at which members of the Detroit Red Wings organization have the best chance to compete for the major NHL Awards at the end of the season. Red Wings...
Red Wings announce plans for goalie and alternate captain rotation

The wait for the Detroit Red Wings is over, as they officially begin the 2022-23 NHL season tonight at Little Caesars Arena against the Original 6 rival Montreal Canadiens. For Detroit, they’ll be looking to get off on the right foot as they take strides in their rebuilding process that has seen multiple offseason additions to the roster under the tutelage of general manager Steve Yzerman.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg from the AHL, which can only mean that one of the team’s missing forwards is likely ready to slot back into the lineup. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Wayne Simmonds in Toronto.
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2

NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit's...
Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
Detroit Lions: Herman Moore gives lukewarm assessment of Dan Campbell

As one of the top players in team history, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore endeared himself to fans in the Motor City during his 11 seasons donning the Honolulu Blue. And prior to establishing himself in the NFL, he was tearing up the field at The University of Virginia, where he currently ranks 2nd overall in team history with 2,504 career receiving yards and ranks first in receiving yards in a season with 1,190 yards (on 54 catches) set in 1990; that season, he was named 1st team All-ACC, 1st team All-American and also finished 6th in the Heisman Trophy balloting.
Caps Host Habs

The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win

DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. “I wanted to get a good first shift, get things going, so I felt I did that,” Soderblom said. “And I just built off of that.” Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.
Justin Holl, Ilya Samsonov help Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Holl scored with 1:55 left and Ilya Samsonov stepped in to stop 25 shots in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former...
