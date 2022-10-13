Beto O’Rourke credited Harry Styles’ endorsement with giving his Texas gubernatorial campaign a bit of a boost in a new interview on the podcast, Hysteria. During the interview, O’Rourke spoke about attending one of Styles’ concerts in Austin earlier this month, where Styles placed a “Beto for Texas” sticker on his guitar. “To have his support and get that push from him, it was really just wonderful,” O’Rourke said. “And I can tell you that in the following days, so many young people who really weren’t plugged into this campaign, or really this race, or maybe didn’t know there was an election taking place in Texas, or the issues… they’re taking notice, they’re now in, they’re curious, and they’re coming out and getting registered to vote. That was a huge boost, and I am so grateful to him.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO