Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Electric cars being charged at night making America’s power grids unstable, study warns
STANFORD, Calif. — Leaving your electric car charging overnight to have it ready in the morning seems like a good idea in theory. But in reality, research suggests doing so does more harm in the long run. Stanford scientists say that it’s more costly to charge your electric car at night and it could stress out your local electric grid.
FOXBusiness
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
FOX Reno
Lithium site in rural Nevada helping energy independence as demand skyrockets
SILVER PEAK, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The demand for lithium ion batteries has never been higher with more electric vehicles on the road now more than ever more. A Nevada lithium facility is ramping up to double its production to meet demand. "We produce around 5,000...
MySanAntonio
Arch Manning back on UT's campus as Longhorns take on Iowa State
As of Friday morning, October 14, the Texas Longhorns are 15.5 favorites over Iowa State, who will visit Austin on Saturday morning, October 15. The Longhorns are coming off a complete domination of Oklahoma, and have returned to the AP Top 25, slotting in at No. 22. Here are the headlines ahead of the game, which kicks off at 11 a.m. on ABC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MySanAntonio
Beto O’Rourke Thanks Harry Styles for His Endorsement: ‘That Was a Huge Boost’
Beto O’Rourke credited Harry Styles’ endorsement with giving his Texas gubernatorial campaign a bit of a boost in a new interview on the podcast, Hysteria. During the interview, O’Rourke spoke about attending one of Styles’ concerts in Austin earlier this month, where Styles placed a “Beto for Texas” sticker on his guitar. “To have his support and get that push from him, it was really just wonderful,” O’Rourke said. “And I can tell you that in the following days, so many young people who really weren’t plugged into this campaign, or really this race, or maybe didn’t know there was an election taking place in Texas, or the issues… they’re taking notice, they’re now in, they’re curious, and they’re coming out and getting registered to vote. That was a huge boost, and I am so grateful to him.”
MySanAntonio
Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
MySanAntonio
Effort dismissed to strip Ted Cruz’s law license over Trump 2020 election fight
WASHINGTON – The State Bar of Texas has dismissed a complaint aimed at stripping Sen. Ted Cruz’s law license over his role in former President Donald Trump’s bid to overturn his 2020 defeat, without addressing the substance of allegations that he had aided an “anti-democratic” plot.
City Journal
California Tilts at Windmills
California has banned the sale of internal combustion cars and light trucks beginning in 2035, natural-gas furnaces from 2030, and small gas engines starting in 2024. The state’s newest green plan is to install 5,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2045. That’s an average of 1,400 MW of new offshore wind yearly for the next 18 years—the equivalent of erecting one 14 MW turbine every four days for the next 23 years. Unfortunately, this is a fantasy so wild that even Don Quixote would blush—one that lawmakers should abandon if they’re serious about finding emissions-free solutions for the state’s pressing energy needs.
RELATED PEOPLE
North Dakota is the #1 state with the fewest electric vehicles
Few announcements have rocked the automotive industry as hard as the one-two punch of General Motors’ notice of intent to exclusively produce electric-powered vehicles by 2035 and the Ford Motor Company’s $30 billion investment in electric vehicle development. The latter has thus far resulted in the release of an all-electric F-150 and Mustang, the automaker’s […]
Comments / 0