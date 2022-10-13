ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

MySanAntonio

Arch Manning back on UT's campus as Longhorns take on Iowa State

As of Friday morning, October 14, the Texas Longhorns are 15.5 favorites over Iowa State, who will visit Austin on Saturday morning, October 15. The Longhorns are coming off a complete domination of Oklahoma, and have returned to the AP Top 25, slotting in at No. 22. Here are the headlines ahead of the game, which kicks off at 11 a.m. on ABC.
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Beto O’Rourke Thanks Harry Styles for His Endorsement: ‘That Was a Huge Boost’

Beto O’Rourke credited Harry Styles’ endorsement with giving his Texas gubernatorial campaign a bit of a boost in a new interview on the podcast, Hysteria. During the interview, O’Rourke spoke about attending one of Styles’ concerts in Austin earlier this month, where Styles placed a “Beto for Texas” sticker on his guitar. “To have his support and get that push from him, it was really just wonderful,” O’Rourke said. “And I can tell you that in the following days, so many young people who really weren’t plugged into this campaign, or really this race, or maybe didn’t know there was an election taking place in Texas, or the issues… they’re taking notice, they’re now in, they’re curious, and they’re coming out and getting registered to vote. That was a huge boost, and I am so grateful to him.”
MySanAntonio

Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
City Journal

California Tilts at Windmills

California has banned the sale of internal combustion cars and light trucks beginning in 2035, natural-gas furnaces from 2030, and small gas engines starting in 2024. The state’s newest green plan is to install 5,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2045. That’s an average of 1,400 MW of new offshore wind yearly for the next 18 years—the equivalent of erecting one 14 MW turbine every four days for the next 23 years. Unfortunately, this is a fantasy so wild that even Don Quixote would blush—one that lawmakers should abandon if they’re serious about finding emissions-free solutions for the state’s pressing energy needs.
KX News

North Dakota is the #1 state with the fewest electric vehicles

Few announcements have rocked the automotive industry as hard as the one-two punch of General Motors’ notice of intent to exclusively produce electric-powered vehicles by 2035 and the Ford Motor Company’s $30 billion investment in electric vehicle development. The latter has thus far resulted in the release of an all-electric F-150 and Mustang, the automaker’s […]
