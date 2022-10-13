Following its reveal earlier this year, production of the next-generation Ford Ranger kicked off a few months later at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which will soon be joined by the Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina following a big investment, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023 ahead of its launch for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. Deliveries are well underway in a number of countries including Australia, where the pickup faced some teething issues early on, and it will soon be joined by the Ranger Raptor, too. Now, amid heavy demand, next-generation Ford Ranger production has been increased at two of the automaker’s plants.

