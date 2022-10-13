Read full article on original website
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Production Increased To Meet Demand
Following its reveal earlier this year, production of the next-generation Ford Ranger kicked off a few months later at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which will soon be joined by the Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina following a big investment, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023 ahead of its launch for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. Deliveries are well underway in a number of countries including Australia, where the pickup faced some teething issues early on, and it will soon be joined by the Ranger Raptor, too. Now, amid heavy demand, next-generation Ford Ranger production has been increased at two of the automaker’s plants.
$5.6 Million Settlement Agreed For Polluting Hemi V8 Engines In Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and Ram 1500 Models
The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US unit that sits under the Stellantis Group is set to hand over $5.6 million following a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations. Years after the Dieselgate saga, it appears that some automakers are still flouting emissions regulations. Over 30,000 vehicles are involved...
GM's Mary Barra dishes on EVs, the economy and the stock
One thing you might not know about Detroit is how big it is. At 142.9 square miles, it’s not as vast as Houston, (599.6 miles), but you can spend hours motoring around the Motor City. The auto industry still dominates here, including GM (GM), which has its headquarters downtown...
Chevrolet Corvette production idled again due to parts shortage
General Motors is idling the Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory that builds the Chevrolet Corvette next week due to an unspecified parts supply issue.
How Much Does the 2023 Ford F-150 Cost?
The 2023 Ford F-150 price has been released. Though we don't know a ton about the newest version of this popular pickup, there are some key details that have been made public. The post How Much Does the 2023 Ford F-150 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Ford F-150 Is Dropping Multiple Options
The 2023 Ford F-150 is dropping tons of options. See if you'll miss the Ford F-150 configurations that are being discontinued. The post The 2023 Ford F-150 Is Dropping Multiple Options appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Evos Spotted Testing In Colorado
The all-new Ford Evos launched in China back in November of 2021, bringing a fresh face to the Chinese market. The stylish crossover hasn’t ventured out of the Asian country so far, but it has been spotted undergoing testing in the U.S. Ford Authority has spotted one driving around in Michigan, followed by an Evos ST-Line again in the state. Several units have been spied hanging around Dearborn in various forms as well. We’ve spied yet another camouflaged example tooling around in Colorado, possibly undergoing high-altitude testing.
Buick Envista Under Consideration For North America: Exclusive
Earlier this year, General Motors announced the all-new Buick Envista – a small crossover for the Chinese market. At the time, no announcement was made about bringing the small “crossover coupe” to North America. Now, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that GM is currently considering bringing the Buick Envista, to the North American market as a replacement for the outgoing 2022 Buick Encore.
Ford F-150 Lightning Finalist For 2023 Green Truck Of The Year
The Ford F-150 Lightning has been recognized as an exemplary product as of late. It has become a finalist for the North American Truck of the Year award and recently made the Wards Auto 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list for its impressive electric powertrain. It was also listed on the Top 100 New Technologies Of 2021 List, praised for its status as as feat of human ingenuity. Now, the F-150 Lightning has been recognized yet again, this time as a finalist for Green Car Journal’s 2023 Green Truck of the Year award.
The next Ford Mustang won’t be easy to tune; blame cybersecurity
People have been tinkering with and modifying vehicles since not long after the invention of the automobile. As an activity, it exploded in the wake of World War II, as surplus machinery mixed with bored young people with a bit of mechanical know-how looking for a bit of a thrill. From hot rods and desert speed racers to the import-tuning scene at the turn of the century, being able to soup up one's ride has been a core aspect of car enthusiasm. But that may be a thing of the past, if the next Ford Mustang is any indication.
U Spy The Updated 2024 Cadillac XT4 Testing In West Virginia
Cadillac’s facelifted XT4 crossover has been spotted testing in Morgantown, West Virginia, by CarScoops reader Chris Del Checcolo. Caught following his convertible Corvette, the camouflaged crossover looks similar to XT4 prototypes we’ve seen testing previously. Again, it wears its tricky wrap that covers two unusual bumps on the hood and fenders. It seems unlikely that these bumps are a part of the real sheet metal, but the hood does appears to bulge more gently in the middle to use softer curves, as opposed to the old model’s sharp lines.
