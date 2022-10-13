ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat drops on firm dollar, hopes for Black Sea corridor talks

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, surrendering all of the prior session's gains on a stronger dollar and hopes of progress in negotiations to maintain a Ukrainian Black Sea grain export corridor. Corn and soybeans followed wheat lower, weighed down by lacklustre demand and spillover...
CBOT soybeans ease on harvest pressure, weaker grains and oil

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Friday on rising supplies from the ongoing U.S. harvest and spillover pressure from lower grain, energy and equities markets. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 12 cents at $13.83-3/4 a bushel. The benchmark contract was up 1.2% in the week in a second straight weekly advance. * CBOT December soymeal settled 10 cents higher at $411.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil fell 1.13 cent to 65.30 cents per lb. * Concerns about demand for U.S. soybeans amid stiff export market competition from South American shipments anchored soybean futures. * U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) "flash sales" announcements this week totaling more than 1.6 million tonnes in sales, mostly to China, failed to inspire buying in futures as the sales were considered routine, traders said. * In a weekly report on Friday, the USDA said net U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Oct. 6 totaled 724,400 tonnes, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)
India allows exports of wheat flour processed from imported grain

NEW DELHI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - India has allowed export-oriented units and the firms set up in Special Economic Zones to export flour made from imported wheat, a government order said on Friday, conceding to the demands of food processors to allow shipments of value-added products. India will allow food...
TABLE-Czech 2022 grain harvest seen at 7.56 mln tonnes -stats office

PRAGUE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's 2022 grain harvest was seen at 7.56 million tonnes in September, above July estimates, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Friday. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.22 million tones. CROP (tonnes) 2022-September 2022-July 2021-final wheat 5,183,296 5,074,979 4,960,925 rye 125,729 125,387 126,581 barley 1,870,214 1,826,335 1,749,134 oats 168,875 166,379 194,745 triticale 214,571 209,869 193,445 BASIC GRAINS 7,562,685 7,402,948 7,224,830 rapeseed 1,155,521 1,073,113 1,024,928 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains increased to 1,298,775 hectares from 1,235,253 hectares in 2021. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 10

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat and winter barley sowing, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 40 ending Oct. 3. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING Week 40 average in France 21 Week 39 2022 3 Week 40 2021 11 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Week 40 average in France 37 Week 39 2022 8 Week 40 2021 22 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 40 average in France 83 Week 39 2022 67 Week 40 2021 14 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 40 average in France 10 21 28 37 4 Week 39 2022 10 22 27 37 4 Week 40 2021 0 1 10 77 13 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 19-25

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct 19-25 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Louise Heavens)
NOPA September U.S. soybean crush seen at 161.627 million bushels

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in September likely reached an all-time high for the ninth month of the year as processors ramped up operations with the arrival of newly harvested beans, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday.
LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures rise on good demand, cattle mostly lower

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures climbed to a near three-week high on Friday as strong demand and improved pork packer margins sparked buying ahead of the weekend, traders said. Another solid week of pork export sales added support, soothing concerns about rising supplies of...
India cuts base import price of palm oil, gold

MUMBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, crude soya oil and gold, the government said in a statement on Friday, as prices corrected in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver...
War and OPEC creating more market volatility, analyst says

The war in Ukraine has escalated this past week. OPEC has decided to decrease production by two million barrels per day, the largest cut since the start of the pandemic. Both events shook the marketplace. Crude oil futures added nearly $10.00 per barrel. Wheat prices jumped 60¢ per bushel. Equities...
