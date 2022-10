Kansas City Chiefs P Tommy Townsend put up a standout performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, and now he’s getting his reward from the NFL. Townsend, who boomed three punts for 173 yards with a long punt of 60 yards in Sunday’s loss, took to Twitter after the game to reveal that he’d been selected by the league for a random performance-enhancing drug test. It appears that the notice from the NFL was waiting in his locker when the game was over.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO