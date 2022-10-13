ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore resident celebrates milestone - 100th birthday

BALTIMORE - Ms. Minnie Styles has reached a milestone.The Baltimore resident is celebrating her 100th birthday.Her family is honoring the special occasion with a family celebration.Styles moved to Baltimore shortly after she finished high school in 1922.She loves her hobbies of making ceramics, painting, putting together puzzles and drawing.WJZ would like to wish Ms. Minnie a Happy Birthday!
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Baltimore

- If you're in the market to buy a home in Baltimore, you may want to know which neighborhoods are in high demand. Here, we'll look at Charles Village, Mount Vernon, Locust Point, and Federal Hill. Each neighborhood has a distinct character and style and has advantages and disadvantages. Charles...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Dulaney Valley to dedicate pet loss center

A Baltimore County cemetery is dedicating a new place for pet owners to mourn their dead pets. Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium will dedicate a new pet loss center in a ceremony on Saturday. "It's a place where people can grieve and say goodbye to their loved ones," said...
TIMONIUM, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Can Baltimore vacant properties provide housing for new immigrants?

Baltimore’s overall population has been declining for decades, but with its immigrant population on the rise, local agencies see the city’s abundance of dilapidated row homes as a potential solution to an immigrant housing shortage. According to the mayor’s office, the 2020 census indicated that between 2010 and...
BALTIMORE, MD
coolprogeny.com

15th Annual Harbor Harvest Children’s Festival

Waterfront Partnership is bringing fall magic to Rash Field during the 15th Annual Harbor Harvest Children’s Festival!. Make those Autumn memories with your family as you pick pumpkins in the Cityview Pumpkin Patch, explore Rash Field Park, and get matching face paintings! Snack on some local food truck favorites while admiring that iconic harbor skyline from Rash Field. See your little ones smile and laugh with their stilt walkers and other free activities! Don’t forget to grab some tickets or carnival pass to their pony rides, trackless train, face painting, and carnival ride.s.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore

This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dog lovers join the Baltimore Humane Society to welcome back Dogfest

REISTERSTOWN -- The Baltimore Humane Society's biggest fundraiser, Dogfest, returned on Saturday, uniting kids big and small with furry friends from all over contests and games. Presented by Best Friends Furever, Dogfest was designed to celebrate the love of dogs and benefit animals in need of care and refuge at the BHS shelter. The fundraiser featured many prize-winning competitions such as Best Costume, Best Kisser, Best Dancer, Best Owner/Pet Look-alike, Catch the Treat, Musical Sit and Best Pet Trick, judged by a local celebrity panel.The pet-centric day had games for dogs to play with their people or watch as other pups partake in...
BALTIMORE, MD
travelawaits.com

17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore

Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

