REISTERSTOWN -- The Baltimore Humane Society's biggest fundraiser, Dogfest, returned on Saturday, uniting kids big and small with furry friends from all over contests and games. Presented by Best Friends Furever, Dogfest was designed to celebrate the love of dogs and benefit animals in need of care and refuge at the BHS shelter. The fundraiser featured many prize-winning competitions such as Best Costume, Best Kisser, Best Dancer, Best Owner/Pet Look-alike, Catch the Treat, Musical Sit and Best Pet Trick, judged by a local celebrity panel.The pet-centric day had games for dogs to play with their people or watch as other pups partake in...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO