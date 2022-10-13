Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry Evens
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
927thevan.com
Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect
WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
927thevan.com
City of Holland 2-5 Restrictions Returning
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – Effective October 15th. 2022 at 2:00 am, overnight Holland on-street parking restrictions are in place. Beginning October 15th, vehicles are no longer be permitted to park on city streets during the hours of 2:00 am – 5:00 am until May 15th, 2023.
927thevan.com
Landmark Recovery opens largest addiction treatment facility in West Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A West Michigan drug and alcohol treatment organization is set to open up the largest commercial facility in the area. Landmark Recovery will cut the ribbon on the Landmark Recovery of Western Michigan facility at 393 East Roosevelt Avenue in Battle Creek on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m.
927thevan.com
Kimberly Dawn Rosenau
Kimberly Dawn Rosenau, age 51, of Zeeland, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, MI following a lengthy battle with cancer. Kim was a loving mother who was devoted to her children. She loved teaching, playing the piano, reading, writing, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
927thevan.com
Allegan County Health Department Launches New FREE Program
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is launching a FREE, voluntary pilot program “Allegan County Community Links” that will work to connect individuals to communities, health, and social service systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers (CHWs). This pilot program is available now through May 31, 2023, unless funding opportunities continue. Allegan County Community Links is designed to be an extension of existing community services and bridge gaps for individuals to help the community thrive. The goal of this program is to address social determinants of health, such as housing, access to care, or food security that affect individual health outcomes. The CHWs will also work with local agencies to help meet individuals’ needs.
927thevan.com
Whitmer, Dixon Verbally Spar in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The first debate between incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon was held on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. The one-hour session before WOOD-TV political reporter Rick Albin was lively, with the two differing on various topics. Discussing Michigan’s roads...
927thevan.com
Mary Ann Bakker
Mary Ann Bakker, age 89, of Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Mary Ann was born on a sunny day on June 27, 1933, in Grand Rapids, MI. She was part of a large family, one of 9 siblings born to Gerrit and Nellie VanderLugt.
927thevan.com
Ruth Ann Veldink
Ruth Ann Veldink, age 85 of Zeeland went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She is survived by her children: Cheri and Michael VanWyngarden, Don and Rachel Veldink, and Michelle and David Kuiper; her son-in-law Denny and Carla Radford; her grandchildren: Kristin and Ira Michaud, Nathan and Kara VanWyngarden, Braden VanWyngarden and Ivette Ramos, Autumn Veldink, Chase Veldink, Morgan and Jon Maas, Jordan Kuiper, Lauren and Ben Plaggemars, Addison Kuiper, Mason Kuiper, and 9 great-grandchildren; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Larry and Ginny Veldink, Joan and Paul Huyser, and Betty and Ron Vanden Berg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
927thevan.com
Zeeland’s Teams Post Friday Prep Grid Wins; Hope, GVSU on Road Today
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – In high school football action along the Lakeshore last night, these scores:. Martin 80, Fennville 26 (8-man) Next Friday evening at 6:40 PM, hear the Jenison at West Ottawa game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Allendale at Hamilton contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Comments / 0