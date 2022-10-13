Matt Campbell said this was the best Texas team they've seen since he's been at ISU. Yet, ISU currently has a top 15 defense in the country. Sadly, they don't have the prolific offenses we're used to seeing. The good news is, ISU has already played Kansas and Kansas State. Both very low scoring games. I said last time that OU ended up being so bad and beaten up, that the RRR might not be a good gauge to know how good the Texas team is. Though when Texas plays a team so injured, we should shut them out. And we did. But I think now, this ISU game may tell us more than anything about what we have in this Texas team, and we'll get a good idea of how we play ISU vs how they played the likes of the Kansas teams.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO