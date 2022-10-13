Read full article on original website
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Texas played ugly, but managed to win
It wasn’t pretty for the Texas Longhorns, but a win is a win, especially against an Iowa State Cyclones team that’s beaten you on the last three outings. There is a lot to clean up for the Longhorns, especially defensively, as they head into the toughest stretch of the season — one that will likely define the narrative of the season. So what is there to clean up following the home win to notch their fifth win of the season?
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas is a 3.5-point favorite vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State
With a road trip to Stillwater to face the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys, according to DraftKings. Texas is coming off a gritty 24-21 win over Iowa State in Austin on Saturday, while Oklahoma State will try to bounce back from the season’s first defeat, a double-overtime 43-40 loss to TCU in Fort Worth.
Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team
Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State live updates: Xavier Worthy catches TD on fourth down for 24-21 lead
The No. 22 Texas Longhorns have turned in two blowout victories since the loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and return to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for a matchup against a desperate Iowa State Cyclones team looking for its first win in Big 12 play. Kickoff is at...
Colton Vasek spotted on Texas football sideline with Arch Manning
One of the top priorities among key targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class this fall is the highly touted four-star Oklahoma Sooners commit and Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek. Despite committing to Oklahoma late in the summer months last offseason, Texas remains in constant communication this fall with the local product Vasek.
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 22 Texas’ 24-21 win over Iowa State
That certainly wasn’t the prettiest game we’ve seen the Texas Longhorns play, but they came away win a win to mark their first three-game conference win streak under Steve Sarkisian. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Horns’ 24-21 win over the Cyclones. Texas found a...
247Sports
Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burnt Orange Nation
Live Reaction: Texas survives against Iowa State
After blowing a second-half lead, the Texas Longhorns put the ball in the hands of their offense to score a go-ahead touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones and came away with a 24-21 win. Texas struggled to get the offense going early, going scoreless in the first quarter, but managed...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
Burnt Orange Nation
BON roundtable and score predictions: Revisiting the Red River Shutout, previewing Iowa State
Oh man. Where do we even begin with this week’s roundtable? Hopefully, everyone has been blowin’ and goin’ after last week’s 49-0 victory over Oklahoma. A win over the desperate Sooners was expected, but I don’t think anyone thought it was going to be a record setting one. Is the firehose fully inserted into your mouth now? Or was Saturday’s result the product of a really really bad Oklahoma team?
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Big 12 is reportedly set to adopt scheduling format that includes Texas, Oklahoma in 2023, 2024
Someday, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will migrate to the SEC. There are folks out there who have estimated that could happen as soon as 2023, but according to a new Sports Illustrated report, that’s increasingly less likely to happen. SI reports that the Big 12 is almost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian provides injury updates on three Texas players
The Texas Longhorns suffered several injuries against the Iowa State Cyclones in Saturday’s 24-21 win, including an impactful injury sustained by junior cornerback Ryan Watts, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that all three players injured — sophomore left guard Hayden Conner and junior safety Jerrin Thompson, in addition to Watts — all suffered stingers.
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Prediction - ISU
Matt Campbell said this was the best Texas team they've seen since he's been at ISU. Yet, ISU currently has a top 15 defense in the country. Sadly, they don't have the prolific offenses we're used to seeing. The good news is, ISU has already played Kansas and Kansas State. Both very low scoring games. I said last time that OU ended up being so bad and beaten up, that the RRR might not be a good gauge to know how good the Texas team is. Though when Texas plays a team so injured, we should shut them out. And we did. But I think now, this ISU game may tell us more than anything about what we have in this Texas team, and we'll get a good idea of how we play ISU vs how they played the likes of the Kansas teams.
blackchronicle.com
Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
Burnt Orange Nation
Wheemers: ANNUAL TRIP DKR - BLUEBONNET CAFE
Wheemers is back in the house. Wut wut. A force field of resultant pies is about to hit Austin. I see. I feel. I know. You may meet me in person if there’s own place can find me. But I think thee cannot. Today, we will see Iowa State...
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 running back and Texas Longhorns pledge, visiting Florida State Seminoles this weekend
The Texas Longhorns have the nation's No. 6 recruiting class - with three of their top five pledges coming from out of state. One of those class headliners is Edgewater High School (Florida) star Cedric Baxter Jr., a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 1 running back. As anyone who follows ...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers JUCO DT Derick Hunter
The Texas Longhorns have extended an offer to Hinds (Miss) Community College defensive tackle Derick Hunter Jr, originally a Texas A&M signee from the 2019 recruiting class who picked the Aggies over Florida, Florida State, and Miami. Hunter redshirted his freshman year and then played in every game on special...
T.J. Shanahan, Texas A&M 5-star OL pledge, suffers apparent significant knee injury
Westlake High School (Texas) five-star offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan is believed to have suffered a significant knee injury Friday night during a contest against Dripping Springs. After suffering the injury, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman did not return to the game and was seen on ...
Burnt Orange Nation
Wide Right & Natty Lite Q&A: Iowa State needs to find rhythm
The Iowa State Cyclones are riding a three-game win streak over the Texas Longhorns, dating back the narrow win in Ames in 2019. Much of what made up those teams have moved on, so the Cyclones are looking to recreate that magic and keep the streak alive, while snapping their three-game Big 12 losing streak in the process.
Comments / 0