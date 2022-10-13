ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greensourcedfw.org

One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year

Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after serving 14 years as a popular vegan outpost. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I believed it to be true.
DALLAS, TX
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Dallas, Texas: The Best Hotels & Areas

When the good folks of Dallas tell you, “big things happen here,” – believe it! Founded in 1841, D-Town is now the third-largest city in Texas, boasting a rich history, a fantastic food scene, and the largest arts district in the United States. That makes it a treat for travelers – but a challenge when you’re trying to figure out where to stay in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
City
Plano, TX
City
Detroit, TX
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to get the best farm fresh eggs around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — A staple of every breakfast will include pancakes, hashbrowns, bacon, and, of course, eggs cooked just the way you liked them. Everyone has had eggs cooked at home from the store, but have you ever given some farm-fresh eggs a shot? Your breakfast will be changed without a doubt once you give these a try. So, why all the egg talk?
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Essential Hidden Gems of Dallas

Finding off-the-beaten-path restaurants is a hobby of sorts. Perhaps a lifestyle. Wading into new territory with a menu that pushes us out of our comfort zone is something we seek out daily. We've spent a fair amount of time doing such and have gathered together 15 of our best finds to date.
DALLAS, TX
Pizza Marketplace

Mountain Mike's Pizza to make Texas debut

Mountain Mike's Pizza will make its Texas debut in Lewisville by the end of the year. Franchisees Steve and Adam Zeigler will open the first of a three-store agreement. The Zeiglers also own eight Jersey Mike's franchises throughout Texas, according to a press release. "We are beyond excited to introduce...
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
starlocalmedia.com

See over 30 photos of Plano's International Festival

Residents gathered at Haggard Park on Saturday to experience the largest, longest running multicultural festival in North Texas. Performers represented cultures from all over the world as vendors and informational booths highlighted the vibrant diversity seen throughout Plano.
PLANO, TX
Thrillist

The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall

When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: This Spacious Condo Has a Front Row Seat to Every Dallas Fireworks Show

On July 4, the residents of The Travis at Knox condominium gather together for parties. But instead of sticking to one home, the partygoers migrate from unit to unit, watching the fireworks along the horizon line. From the balconies, residents can enjoy the patriotic shows downtown, at Fair Park, Lakewood Country Club, and Dallas Country Club. “You can see them all,” says listing agent Kim Hammond, who’s sold more than a dozen units in the building. “It’s so much fun.”
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunch#North Texas#The Bread#Custard Pie#Food Drink#Quarter Bar#French#Hall#D Magazine
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Home with Spacious Living Areas and A Beautiful Resort Style Backyard Listed $4.8 Million in Frisco, Texas

The Home in Frisco, a gorgeous corner lot residence in the heart of Frisco Hills of Kingwood gated community with spacious living areas, gourmet kitchen, spacious rooms, decorative lighting, media room, game room, vaulted ceilings is now available for sale. This house located at 1784 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Peace Montgomery (Phone: 214-425-0703) at Stellar Real Estate, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS DFW

Professional pickleball tournament comes to North Texas

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It's being called the fastest growing sport in America and this weekend, a pro tournament is happening right here in North Texas. The Professional Pickleball Association Tour Round Up at Lifetime Frisco is drawing both professional players and hundreds of amateurs."It doesn't matter what level you are, you can sign up and you can play against players in your own age group, your own skill level," the Professional Pickleball Association Tour's Connor Pardoe said. Susan Nissley and Nancy Yingling are two of the local amateurs participating. "It's an addiction," Yingling said. "It really is an addiction." "Once I started playing...
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy