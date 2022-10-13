ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Bernie Sanders makes multiple stops in Bennington

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47H4Mo_0iXl8xS500
Bernie Sanders in the the Bennington Town Offices

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Politician Bernie Sanders has made multiple recent stops in Bennington, and Rutland counties. Sanders held student town meetings in Rutland and Bennington to speak with multiple local high schools in the area, as well as stopping to meet with veterans from the Dodge House, the Bennington Veterans Outreach Center, and the Vermont Veterans’ Home.

Sanders met with students from Rutland High School, answering questions on issues students face on not only a local level but a state and national level as well. An estimated 250 students spoke with the senator to ask about how the federal government looks to best address the needs of young people. Beyond that, students spoke with Sanders about climate change, health care, the economy, student debt, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and more.

Sanders also met with students from Mount Anthony Union High School, with an estimated 450 students in attendance. Students discussed worker’s rights, income inequality, minimum wage, marijuana legalization, the opioid crisis, the impact of the pandemic on mental health, as well as several other topics.

“Hearing from these young Vermonters today gives me a lot of hope,” said Sanders. “As a state and a country, we face some terrible and difficult crises. But this next generation is paying attention. They are standing up, they are fighting for their communities, and making their voices heard. And that is no small thing. They should be deeply proud of who they are and I am glad to see them get involved in the political process. Together we are going to build a state and nation to be proud of and protect our planet for future generations.”

Sanders continued on the topic of veterans, “Vermont veterans, local officials, and health care workers are invaluable members of our communities. It is my belief that every member of the United States Congress must understand that we cannot turn our backs on the people who put their lives on the line to protect our communities, whether that is overseas in battle or at home during a terrible pandemic.”

Sanders also stopped by the Town of Bennington town offices on Wednesday. Sanders met with town manager Stuart Hurd, Police Chief Paul Doucette, and Select Board Chair Jeannie Jenkins to discuss a number of issues of concern within Bennington.

Comments / 4

Related
VTDigger

Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont

The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
VERMONT STATE
PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Albany mayor after Republican’s visit: Zeldin has not been there for us

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin brought his campaign for New York governor to Albany on Friday. Keeping his focus on public safety as he runs against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, Zeldin appeared at a pizzeria on Ontario Street — in a neighborhood that has struggled with a raft of shootings and other crime in recent months. Polls show crime is one of the top issues on voters’ minds in the midterm elections, but Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Zeldin’s approach misses the mark. Sheehan, a third-term Democrat who supports Hochul’s campaign, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rutland County, VT
City
Rutland, VT
Rutland County, VT
Government
Bennington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
Rutland, VT
Government
WCAX

Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash

All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Saving an exclusive Vermont family business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont Wagyu held its 4th...
WILLISTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
mynbc5.com

Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

Raising bear cubs

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ben Kilham of Lyme, N.H. will talk about his first-hand experience raising black bear cubs and observing black bears in the wild on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. He has been researching and living with black bears for over 20 years. He is an expert in black bear behavior, as well as rehabilitating orphaned, abandoned, and injured bears and reintroducing them to the wild. His long-term study of wild black bears has shattered conventional wisdom about how they live their lives. He is invited to lecture all over the United States and internationally. His work has been featured in countless films including National Geographic television and the Discovery channel.
LYME, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Economy#Income Inequality#The Dodge House#The Vermont Veterans#Rutland High School#Russian
CBS Boston

Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont

CONCORD, N.H. -  A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
CONCORD, NH
The Valley Reporter

‘The Salmon of the Clyde River’ documentary premieres at Big Picture Theater

An apparent demise in salmon in the Clyde River in northern Vermont led avid fisherman and documentary filmmaker Ian Sweet, Warren, to make the documentary “The Salmon of the Clyde River.” The film premieres on Thursday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield. The 67-minute film was made for PBS and edited, directed and produced by Sweet.
WAITSFIELD, VT
Colchester Sun

‘Once we're gone, we're gone’ Essex Rescue asks for more funding to continue to operate

ESSEX RESCUE — To continue providing services, Essex Rescue is asking for an increase in funds for its 2024 budget from the five municipalities it serves. Director Colleen Ballard said the per-capita funding request, $207,072 from the Town of Essex and $190,620 from the City of Essex Junction, would go toward supporting the organization through its spike in call volume and drop in volunteers.
ESSEX, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

2 Conrad Street: Daniel Grady of Adams to PB Summer Street LLC, $80,000 on 09/29/2022. 6 Dubis Street: Jacqueline D Seuss RET and Jacqueline D. Seuss of Adams to Elias H. Masse, $225,000 on 09/26/2022. 20 Highland Avenue: John H. Keating Sr of Adams to Laurie D. Haas, $195,000 on...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy