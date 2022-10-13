ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

Since buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett has amassed $90 billion in wealth and become one of the best-known figures in finance. Buffett's ability to pick winning investments is nothing short of extraordinary, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved immense success under his leadership. In fact, Berkshire stock skyrocketed more than 3,600,000% between 1964 and 2021, and Buffett had racked up more than $177 billion in unrealized gains through Berkshire's portfolio as of June 30, 2022.
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me

When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money

Stock splits have been all the rage this year as several prominent companies have decided to go down this path to lower their share prices and boost the demand among retail investors at a time when the broader market has been in sell-off mode, but even this move hasn't given them reprieve on the stock market.
Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. After a two-year boom during the pandemic, concerns about rising interest rates, a possible recession, and inflated valuations have wiped away most of those gains. However, long-term investors know that stock market sell-offs can be buying opportunities, so it makes sense to...
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

The bear market has taken a bite out of most investors' portfolios. Share prices are down more than 20% on average as investors fret about the impacts that high inflation and rising interest rates will have on the economy. However, this plunge also provides some opportunities, because dividend yields generally...
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -1.91%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $174.16, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares...
Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. COPART, INC. (CPRT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services...
2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

The stock market is knee-deep in a painful correction right now, with 81% of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) components having lost value in 2022. More than half of this elite ticker collection is down by more than 50%. These price drops will mean different things for different stocks. The...
Who Says Value Investing Is Boring? These Are 2 of the Market's Most Exciting Opportunities.

Value investing is a time-honored strategy, and many of the most successful investors ever -- from Warren Buffett to Seth Klarman -- have employed the approach. Despite this fact, there seems to be a perception among some investors that value investing is "boring," and with growth stocks outperforming value for much of the past decade, it is perhaps understandable that some investors have adopted this viewpoint. Sure, there are plenty of stodgy companies that are beloved by value investors, but there are plenty of exciting companies that make for great value investing opportunities as well.
Nikola (NKLA) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

Nikola (NKLA) closed at $3.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the pioneer...
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) closed at $31.01, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Want to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? Take a Look at This Unstoppable Stock

Mix rising interest rates, surging inflation, corporate layoffs, and consumers that are increasingly struggling to pay for basic necessities, and you get the ingredients for a potential economic downturn. In fact, in the first two quarters of 2022, the U.S. economy posted negative GDP growth, which is the technical definition of a recession.
Illumina (ILMN) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

Illumina (ILMN) closed the most recent trading day at $199.32, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $36.69, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mercer International (MERC) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
