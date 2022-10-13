KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs fully believe they’ll see each other again in the playoffs. The latest showdown in a burgeoning rivalry between AFC titans went to the Bills on Sunday when Josh Allen rallied his team for a 24-20 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the fifth meeting of the two teams in less than two years, and came nine months after Kansas City ended Buffalo’s season for the second consecutive year in the same building. The Bills are 5-1 and atop the AFC heading into their bye while the Chiefs are 4-2 with a trip to San Francisco on deck.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO