Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory, and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15. Zappe started his second game in place of the injured Mac Jones. He threw second-half TD passes to Tyquan Thornton and Hunter Henry. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two touchdowns for New England. Belichick has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against Chicago the franchise with which Halas won all his games.
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
Idaho8.com
NFL Week 6 Preview: Cowboys travel to Philly to face the undefeated Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) face off in Week 6 with NFC East paramountcy on the line. The Cowboys, against all odds, are riding a four-game win streak. The team’s season began with a catastrophic season-opening loss to the Buccaneers, during which starting quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a thumb injury.
Idaho8.com
Bills, Chiefs believe another rematch coming in rivalry
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs fully believe they’ll see each other again in the playoffs. The latest showdown in a burgeoning rivalry between AFC titans went to the Bills on Sunday when Josh Allen rallied his team for a 24-20 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the fifth meeting of the two teams in less than two years, and came nine months after Kansas City ended Buffalo’s season for the second consecutive year in the same building. The Bills are 5-1 and atop the AFC heading into their bye while the Chiefs are 4-2 with a trip to San Francisco on deck.
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho8.com
Ravens lament another blown lead and 3-3 record
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If the Baltimore Ravens knew how to finish games, they would be undefeated. Their problem is, they haven’t finished. They blew fourth-quarter leads against Miami and Buffalo in Weeks 2 and 4. The even numbers got to them again Sunday as they handed the New York Giants a 24-20 win, courtesy of two late turnovers by Lamar Jackson. The loss left the Ravens at 3-3 and tied atop the AFC North with defending AFC champion Cincinnati. Pittsburgh and Cleveland are a game behind at 2-4. It’s not a bad position but the Ravens know it could have been much better.
Idaho8.com
Brissett, Browns handed most lopsided loss of season by Pats
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett committed three turnovers, their defense allowed a season high in points, and their fans lustily booed them throughout the second half. A once-promising season is turning ugly in Cleveland. Rookie Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns as the New England Patriots rolled to a 38-15 victory, handing the Browns their third consecutive loss and their most lopsided defeat of the year. New England turned Brissett’s three giveaways into 17 points and scored another touchdown off a fumble by punt returner Chester Rogers. Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett became Cleveland’s career sack leader, but re-injured his left shoulder in the fourth quarter.
Idaho8.com
Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers stunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary. Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him. The 45-year-old completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards. His 11-yard touchdown strike to Leonard Fournette cut Pittsburgh’s lead to two with less than 5 minutes to go. Steelers linebacker Devin Bush broke up the 2-point conversion. Pittsburgh sealed the win by draining the rest of the clock.
Idaho8.com
Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL’s top-ranked defense, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota completed his first 13 passes for the 3-3 Falcons, finally throwing his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the day with less than 11 minutes remaining. He finished with 129 yards in Atlanta’s conservative passing game, while also rushing for 50 yards on six carries. The Niners dropped to 3-3. They couldn’t overcome two interceptions by Jimmy Garoppolo and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by the Falcons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley’s run
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and the New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-20. New York’s defense, led by Baltimore’s former coordinator Wink Martindale, forced two turnovers by Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter. After Barkley’s go-ahead score, rookie Keyvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and forced a fumble. The Ravens fell to 3-3 with their third late meltdown this season and handed the Giants another surprising victory. New York is 5-1 under new coach Brian Daboll, exceeding its win total from last year.
Comments / 0