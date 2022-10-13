ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas Lottery scratch ticket win: $1 million won in South Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbSrq_0iXl82fH00

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got an itch, you’re probably scratching but a resident of South Texas was scratching something different on their way to winning a seven-figure lottery prize.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of San Antonio has claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize, “A San Antonio resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas
Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.”

This big winning ticket was bought at Pit Stop Food Mart on West Loop 1604 North in San Antonio. The winning chose to remain anonymous.

The lottery says, “This was the first of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $254 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Sports
KXAN

Best places to raise a family in Texas

(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#South Texas#The Lottery#Scratching#Pit Stop Food Mart#Nexstar Media Inc
KDAF

Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Best drink spots in North Texas with the best liqueur

DALLAS (KDAF) — As they say in Parks and Recreation – “Treat Yo’ Self”. It’s Sunday and you deserve to have a relaxing day off with a drink or two (in a responsible manner). It may be the weekend but this Sunday is also special because it is National Liqueur Day!
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy