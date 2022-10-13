ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers NLDS: The Padres Go All-In On Rally Goose

In what turned into a truly eventful evening, the Padres came out on top in a narrow 5-3 victory to tie the series 1-1. Brusdar Graterol made an incredible play and the Dodgers struggled to score with runners in scoring position, but the story of the night belongs to the goose who crash landed in Dodgers Stadium.
Dodgers and Padres Force FOX to Move Poorly Placed Dugout Cameras

As the National League Division Series shifted to San Diego on Friday night, Petco Park got ready to host its first playoff game with fans in the stands since 2006. Postseason games bring more television cameras, and while there was plenty of room to put those cameras in 2020 with the stands empty, FOX Sports had to try to find room in a packed stadium for Game 3.
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, How to Watch and More for October 14

We have ourselves a series. The Dodgers and Padres are now tied 1-1 as the Dodgers head to Petco Park in what is set up to be a hostile game three. Clayton Kershaw did not have his best pitching performance but the Dodgers batting unit also failed to capitalize more times than not with runners in scoring position. Costly mistakes that can completely alter the rest of the series, but the Dodgers will look to make some proper postseason adjustments to move forward.
Dodgers Expected to Retain Dave Roberts as Manager

Since the end of last night’s game (and some can say even way before that), Dave Roberts seemed to be public enemy number 1. Fans were ready to kick to six-year Dodgers manager to the side of the road and placed some (if not all) of the blame solely on him and his management decisions for the team’s fall in Game 4.
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

