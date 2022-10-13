Read full article on original website
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Van Nuys Spot Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reveals His MLB Hall of Famer He Would Have Loved to Have Played With
Just because you are in the midst of the postseason doesn’t mean you can reminisce on your career a bit. That’s exactly what Mookie Betts has done. Last week, Betts took some time out of his schedule, which had been jam-packed with postseason preparation and celebrating his birthday, and gave fans some insight on some fun questions.
Dodgers News: Roberts Doesn’t Anticipate Being Desperate Enough to Use Urias Tonight
After Doc pulled Tony Gonsolin in the second inning yesterday, replacing him with Heaney, fans started to wonder what would happen if Tyler Anderson gets pulled early from Game 4. Who would take the cleanup spot? Last year, Doc gave Julio Urias a relief opportunity in the NLCS but the...
Dodgers NLDS: The Padres Go All-In On Rally Goose
In what turned into a truly eventful evening, the Padres came out on top in a narrow 5-3 victory to tie the series 1-1. Brusdar Graterol made an incredible play and the Dodgers struggled to score with runners in scoring position, but the story of the night belongs to the goose who crash landed in Dodgers Stadium.
Dodgers: Fans Blame Series on Roberts’ Decisions
The question all season long was if Roberts could help pull this team to a World Series title after only claiming one in his past 7 postseason runs. And once again he fell short of the goal, much sooner than many expected from the team who won 111 regular season games.
Dodgers and Padres Force FOX to Move Poorly Placed Dugout Cameras
As the National League Division Series shifted to San Diego on Friday night, Petco Park got ready to host its first playoff game with fans in the stands since 2006. Postseason games bring more television cameras, and while there was plenty of room to put those cameras in 2020 with the stands empty, FOX Sports had to try to find room in a packed stadium for Game 3.
Dodgers News: Insider Worries About Mookie Betts’ Focus Heading into Postseason Play
Mookie Betts has had a slow start to the 2022 NLDS — that’s putting it nicely. Through two games, Betts is 1-8 with a double, a walk, and two strikeouts. He’s done a lot more bad than good out of the leadoff spot. The general consensus around...
Dodgers News: Analyst Believes LA Gets Through Snell and Beat Padres in 4
The Dodgers head into Game 3 of the National League Division Series in a 1-1 series tie with the Padres after the two teams swapped 5-3 victories in the first two games at Dodger Stadium. The series resumes on Friday evening at Petco Park in San Diego. Dodger insider David...
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, How to Watch and More for October 14
We have ourselves a series. The Dodgers and Padres are now tied 1-1 as the Dodgers head to Petco Park in what is set up to be a hostile game three. Clayton Kershaw did not have his best pitching performance but the Dodgers batting unit also failed to capitalize more times than not with runners in scoring position. Costly mistakes that can completely alter the rest of the series, but the Dodgers will look to make some proper postseason adjustments to move forward.
Dodgers: Last Time the Padres Played the NLDS in San Diego, Dave Roberts Was the Star
The Departed starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon was a big hit at the box office. Justin Timberlake was bringing “Sexy Back” on the Billboard charts. The United States hit 300 million in population for the first time. Google purchased YouTube for $1.65 billion. The month was October...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Critical of Poor Approach with Runners on Base
In case you missed it, the Dodgers are down two games to one to the Padres in the NLDS. Yeah, it’s an ugly feeling. Pitching for the team has been good, but not great overall for the team. Focusing on the bullpen, it’s been basically lights out (2 earned runs over 14.2 innings).
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS Game 4: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for October 15
The most important game of the season for the Dodgers has finally arrived as they look to avoid elimination this early into the postseason. The Padres have stormed back after dropping game one and will look to complete the gentleman’s sweep at home. Dave Roberts risky decision of starting...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin isn’t Ready to Pitch Deep into Game 3
Just a few months ago, Tony Gonsolin was firmly in the race for the National League Cy Young award. Everything seemed to be going right for Gonsolin in by far his best year as a pro, but the injury bug got the best of him. It was unclear whether or...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Suffers Grade 2 Sprain; Good To Go For Tonight
Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts revealed the severity of Trea Turner’s injury that he suffered last night. Roberts said that Turner has a grade 2 sprain on his ring finger; however, he remains good to go for game four tonight. Roberts - Trea Turner has a grade 2 sprain of...
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Wants To See The Team Capitalize On Missed Scoring Opportunities
The Dodgers have done it right all season long but have failed to do what they do best when it came to the postseason, scoring runs. The Dodgers need to figure it out soon or else they will be getting sent home and be labeled as one of the most disappointing Dodgers teams in its history.
Dodgers Expected to Retain Dave Roberts as Manager
Since the end of last night’s game (and some can say even way before that), Dave Roberts seemed to be public enemy number 1. Fans were ready to kick to six-year Dodgers manager to the side of the road and placed some (if not all) of the blame solely on him and his management decisions for the team’s fall in Game 4.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner to Start in Game 4 after Injuring Hand Last Night
Dodgers shortstop Trea turner will be in the starting lineup tonight. Turner had an apparent hand injury after sliding back to first base on a pickoff attempt. He appeared to jam his finger on the base and immediately held it in pain. His X-rays came out negative and he will...
Dodgers News: Yency Almonte Dominating in First Postseason Chance
There haven’t been a ton of bright spots for the Dodgers thus far in the NLDS, especially on the offensive side of the ball. But one bright spot has been the bullpen, especially the play of breakout reliever Yency Almonte. In his first career postseason, Almonte has been absolutely...
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Says Giants Will Pursue Trea Turner in Free Agency this Winter
The MLB playoff is full steam ahead but that won’t stop pundits from talking about next years free agency. Big players are set to hit the market with their futures remaining unknown and among the top talent brings Trea Turner and his future team. It was speculated that although...
