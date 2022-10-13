Read full article on original website
Man and woman in their 20s are killed in horror A2 crash in Kent after their BMW flipped onto its roof as police launch probe into their deaths
A man and women in their 20s were killed in a horror A2 crash near Dartford in Kent this morning after their BMW flipped into its roof, with police launching a probe into their deaths. They were travelling in a black BMW M3 on the A2 towards the slip road...
Huge fire at Grade II listed historic council building in Leeds sees dozens of people evacuated from the city centre's Millennium Square as crews battle raging inferno
A large fire has broken out at a historic Grade II listed building in Leeds city centre this evening forcing bars, pubs and restaurant to close and the evacuation of parts of the city centre. The fire, believed to be in Leeds City Council's old planning department building, is on...
Mum's horror as a huge two-storey 'castle' is suddenly built next door - blocking her home's daylight and letting neighbours look into her BATHROOM
An Australian mum is outraged and stunned by a huge house going up next door that she claims will rob her family of privacy and is already blocking out her daylight. Livia, who didn't want to use her surname, is upset by the sheer size and proximity of the emerging 'castle' next to her family's home in Concord West, in Sydney's inner west.
BBC
Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze
Fire crews in Leeds tackled a large blaze in a city centre building on Saturday night. It broke out on the top floors of a derelict high rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated,...
BBC
Lee house fire: Man dies in semi-detached home
A man has died following a house fire in south-east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a semi-detached house on Waite Davies Road in Lee, Lewisham, at about 19:45 GMT on Saturday. The whole of the two-storey property was badly damaged in the blaze, the cause of which...
BBC
Plumes of smoke over Glasgow as fire crews battle blaze
Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in Glasgow which has resulted in major road closures. Large plumes of smoke can be seen in the Tradeston area of the city, near the banks of the River Clyde. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the alarm was raised in Kingston Street,...
Man dies after house fire
A man has died after a house fire in south-east London.Crews were called to a property in Waite Davies Road in Lee at 7.47pm on Saturday, London Fire Brigade (LBF) said.A man has sadly died following a house fire in #Lee last night https://t.co/0juaFLRCyz pic.twitter.com/r09zE88TQN— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 16, 2022The whole of the two-storey semi-detached house was badly damaged in the blaze, LBF said.Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Lee Green, Lewisham, Eltham, Bromley, East Greenwich and Forest Hill fire stations attended the scene and the blaze was under control by 9.13pm.LBF said the cause of fire is under investigation.
BBC
Tyne and Wear fire service warns parent parking risks lives
An emergency service has warned parents they are putting lives at risk by parking illegally near schools. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has released footage of engines in Sunderland struggling to pass cars. Despite using blue lights they were delayed or blocked by "illegal or inappropriate" parking, it...
Beach hut goes on sale for £440,000 – and it has no loo
A Dorset beach hut on Mudeford Beach has gone on sale for £440,000, more than the average price for a four-bedroom home in the county. The seafront cabin is located in Christchurch Harbour, Dorset. While it is advertised as being able to sleep up to eight people, it has no access to mains electricity or toilet.
BBC
Wythenshawe Hall reopens after 2016 fire
The historic Wythenshawe Hall has reopened after it was severely damaged in an arson attack. Fifty firefighters tackled the blaze at the Grade II listed home in 2016. The property, based in Wythenshawe Park, has now been restored after a £6.7m refurbishment carried out by its owners Manchester City Council.
