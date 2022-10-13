Read full article on original website
C. Marie Dixon – October 14, 2022
C. Marie Dixon, 92 of Oswego passed away Friday October 14, at the Manor at Seneca Hill. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Molinari DeSantis. Mrs. Dixon was the widow of the late Frederick “Minnow” Dixon. She was a...
Joseph G. Ravas – September 30, 2022
Joseph G. Ravas, 83, formerly of Oswego, Baldwinsville, and Mesa AZ., passed away peacefully on September 30th, 2022, in Oswego, NY with family by his side. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Susan K, (Connor) Ravas. He is survived by his brother William (Cheryl) Ravas; his children, Mary (Brian) Cullen,...
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
Man hit by train has no obituary, but at Syracuse Burger King they saved him a seat
Syracuse, N.Y. -- He always wore a hat and ordered a cheeseburger with coffee or a soda. He didn’t remember to dress for the brutal Syracuse winters. He never asked for anything.
Oswego Town Rural Cemetery Host 7th Annual Ghost and History Storytelling Tour
Stories of local legends and spirits will return with a live performance when SUNY Oswego’s storytelling class presents the 7th Annual Oswego Town Rural Cemetery: Ghost and History Storytelling Tour at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Professor Jonel Langenfeld of SUNY Oswego’s theatre faculty directs the costumed storytellers...
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
1854 Oswego County Map Donated
Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur recently received an 1854 map of Oswego County from Tom Metcalf of Bridgeport. Metcalf’s family settled in North Hannibal in 1806. Once belonging to his great-great-great-grandfather Sumner Metcalf, the map has been preserved and passed down through the generations since then. The map shows the whole of Oswego County in 1854, along with inset maps of the smaller municipalities in the county.
Skaters ecstatic after Oswego skate park opens
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
Oswego Resident Prepares For Upcoming NYC Marathon
At 8:00 a.m. on November 6th, over 50,000 runners will answer the starter’s pistol for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The annual 26.2 mile road race is the world’s largest marathon, and the course winds through all five boroughs of the Big Apple. Runners and spectators represent all age groups, backgrounds and levels of ability. They come from all over the world.
Village of Homer Turning off Water on Monday
In order to fix a leak, the Village of Homer will be turning off the water beginning at 6pm on Monday, October 17th at the corner of Cayuga St. and Cortland St. The water will remain off until the leak has been repaired. The Village of Homer will announce when the work is completed on their Facebook page HERE.
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
Company news: Dr. Sara-Ann Fox hired by St. Joseph’s Health
St. Joseph’s Health announced that Dr. Sara-Ann Fox has been hired for St. Joseph’s Physicians Primary Care. She will work out of the office in Camillus, which is her hometown. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
Nicholas W. Peterson: Pioneer Oswego police officer
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 14th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Street violence, runaway spouses, domestic disturbances, and burglaries were all part of Nicholas W. Peterson’s daily...
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
Police Search For Missing Pulaski Teen
PULASKI, NY – State Police is searching for 16-year-old Bruce W. Cronk, who was last seen on October 9, 2022, leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, Oswego County. Bruce is described as being 5 foot 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes...
$880K sale in Onondaga: See 171 home sales in Onondaga County
171 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office this week between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7. The most expensive home sale was the sale of a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial that sold for $880,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home was last sold in 2005 for $605,000. (See photos of the home)
Extraordinary Place: Madden’s retired horse farm
(WSYR-TV)- Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary Place located in scenic small-town Cazenovia, N.Y. – Madden’s retired horse farm. The Madden’s retired horse farm has 100 acres of land dedicated to the horses to roam freely.
