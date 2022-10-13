Families of the 7th Special Forces Group at Camp Bull Simons, Florida, will finally get their wish: a child development center located on the compound. “Working closely with the Air Force, we now have plans to build a new CDC at Camp Bull Simons” in fiscal 2025, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth announced during her speech at the annual meeting of the Association of the U.S. Army. She has been personally involved in the issue.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO