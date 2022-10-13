Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Fall Foliage, Local Businesses And Open House Favorites: Here’s Chicago In Photos This Week
CHICAGO — The leaves are quickly changing color, and residents are exploring the city during Open House Chicago weekend. Block Club dug up a few of our favorite Open House photos from the archives, along with some of the photos our reporters took for stories this week. Take a...
Res Headlines This Weekend’s Connect South Shore Festival With Local Artists, Food, Rollerskating
SOUTH SHORE — South Shore’s free, annual arts festival returns this weekend, bringing together local musicians, creatives and the singer-songwriter Res near 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard. The fourth annual Connect South Shore festival is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday in the former Shore Bank parking lot, 7001-7037 S....
Vintage Shop ‘Swantiques’ Opening Andersonville Pop-Up Offering Furniture, Art And Clothes
ANDERSONVILLE — A local vintage dealer is returning to Andersonville with another pop-up shop offering furniture, decor and clothing. Swantiques will debut its pop-up shop with an opening party 6-9 p.m. Friday at 5228 N. Clark St. The shop will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday starting Saturday and running through Nov. 6, owner Lora Swanson said.
Goodwill Plans To Open Spaulding Avenue Store In Avondale
CHICAGO — Goodwill plans to open a store and donation center in Avondale, taking over a lot that’s currently home to a vacant industrial building. Goodwill and GW Properties have made a development agreement that would see the industrial building at 3550 N. Spaulding Ave. demolished and replaced with an 18,000-square-foot, one-story building for Goodwill, according to Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa’s website.
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
Starbucks Closes Edgewater Shop As Unionized Staff Was Set To Start Contract Talks This Month
EDGEWATER — An Edgewater Starbucks is closing this month — four days after its employees were scheduled to start bargaining for their first union contact. Starbucks, 1070 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., is closing Oct. 30, according to employees and Starbucks Workers United. Workers were told the decision is based on safety concerns, and it follows a string of recent closures for similar reasons across the nation. But workers said they should’ve had more of a say in what’s happening — and the timing is not a coincidence.
