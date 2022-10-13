ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone

Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
Shop the Fire TV Cube for 50% off Right now as Part of Amazon’s Early Prime Day Deals

Streaming devices are a must-have tech device in every home and there’s a lot to choose from including streaming media sticks and media players. Luckily for you, the Fire TV Cube is seeing a major discount right now and is on sale for just $59.99 (originally $119.99). This Prime Exclusive deal is live for a limited time only, and you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of it. The deal is set to end in one day, so if you’re looking for a discount, you’ll want to shop for this Fire TV device now. Buy: Fire...
Galaxy S22 +: great price on the 256 GB model of the Samsung smartphone

During a limited-time promotional offer, Orange and Sosh are offering their respective customers the Galaxy S22+ for less than 660 euros. The price of the Samsung smartphone is obtained through an immediate discount, a cashback offer and a trade-in bonus. Like the Samsung Galaxy S22 from Orange and Sosh, the...
Pick up the Jetson Canyon electric folding scooter at $762 (Save $138) in New Green Deals

Ready to cruise around the city on a scooter to save on gas and transportation costs this fall? Well, the Jetson Canyon folding electric scooter is perfect for the task thanks to its folding design, 15.5 MPH top speed, and 22 mile range per charge. It’s on sale for the second-lowest price that we’ve seen yet, coming in at $762 from its normal $900 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
The Best Amazon Fall Prime Day Deals on Health and Home Essentials, From KN95 Masks to Robot Vacuums

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale might be an excellent opportunity to save big on 75-inch smart TVs, high-end soundbars and smart home gadgets, but the epic fall shopping event is also a great way to stock up on home essentials. Often overlooked are the major markdowns on everyday items including NIOSH-approved face masks (now a wardrobe essential), household cleaning supplies and health and personal wellness products. Given that Prime Early Access (or fall Prime Day, as some call it) ends tonight at midnight PT (or Oct. 13 at 3 a.m. ET ), we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on...
Buy refurbished Studio Display from Apple and save big

Seven months after its launch, Apple has started selling refurbished Studio Display units through its Certified Refurbished Store in the U.S. The company announced the standalone monitor in March this year. Apple’s Refurbished Store provides a great way to save money on Apple products. Prices for refurbished units are usually...
How to Make a Microwave Radar Motion Sensor for Your Smart Home

Motion sensors aren’t cheap, especially when we talk about microwave radar-based motion sensors. However, you can build one for just under $10 and use it with any home automation software—such as Home Assistant or Alexa routines—to trigger devices, events, or scenes. Why Make Microwave Radar Motion Sensors?
New Tesla Cybertruck bodies spotted at Gigafactory Texas

What appears to be either new Tesla Cybertruck bodies or prototypes were spotted at Gigafactory Texas ahead of the start of production. The Cybertruck is one of the most highly anticipated electric vehicles to launch ever. Tesla is estimated to have a backlog of over 1 million reservations for the electric pickup truck, which means that there are a lot of eyes on the vehicle program and people are trying to track progress toward production.
Apple Watch Series 8 is down to the best price ever on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is now on sale with its deepest discount yet. The new Apple Watch Series 8 price has been dropped to as low as $349 on Amazon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals online, this is the best bargain yet for this sleek new Apple Watch model.
