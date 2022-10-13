ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Stocks Yielding Over 7% That Are a Steal Today

By Travis Hoium
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) are now trading for price-to-earnings ratios under 10 and yielding over 7% from their dividends. Why are these stocks cheap and is there an opportunity for investors? Travis Hoium covers why the reward well outweighs the risk for these stocks.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 11, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 13, 2022.

