Berlin, CT

New Britain Herald

Symphony celebrates joyous return to home stage for 74th season

NEW BRITAIN – It was a joyous and momentous Sunday for the New Britain Symphony Orchestra and its supporters, upon returning to their home stage at Central Connecticut State University’s Welte Auditorium. The NBSO was joined on stage by the Polonia Paderewski Chorus out of Plainville to perform...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cross at Holy Land in Waterbury Lit Up Blue to Honor Fallen Bristol Officers

The cross at Holy Land USA in Waterbury is being lit up blue to honor the two officers who were shot and killed in Bristol last week. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
WATERBURY, CT
City
Berlin, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Britain Herald

'Witches in Connecticut' event at Berlin-Peck Library

BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will be hosting ‘Witches in Connecticut’ Saturday at 1 p.m. “The harrowing story of the hanging of witches in Colonial New England continues to haunt our present-day imagination. The trials and executions of witches in Connecticut predated the more famous Salem witch panic by over 40 years,” The Berlin-Peck Memorial said.
BERLIN, CT
Register Citizen

Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire moves to West Main Street

Ice cream season might be over but sometimes a scoop of ice cream can make a bad day better. Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire has officially moved to 493 West Main Street at Ball & Socket Arts. They were previously located at 828 S Main Street. "We are so...
CHESHIRE, CT
newbritainindependent.com

New Life II Giving Out Winter Gear and Coats Ahead of Winter

“It’s getting cold out!” New Life II said, announcing the distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on Friday, October 21, 2022. New Life II is giving away coats for men, women, teens and children as part of its continuing efforts to help people and build healthy neighborhoods.
Prudence Crandall
Joey B
i95 ROCK

I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib

I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
ESSEX, CT
Eyewitness News

Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers

As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display. “I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Roland Leopold Leclerc

Roland Leclerc, 95, of the Villages, FL, (formerly of New Britain), passed away on Oct. 9, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice, with his family by his side. Roland was born in Bristol on June 18, 1927, the son of the late Francois and Azilda Leclerc. He was predeceased in 2019 by his wife of 67 years, Terry, and also earlier by a daughter, Rita Pavlovich Cox, a son, Roger Leclerc, a son-in-law, Rick Moisan, and a brother and sister.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH.com

Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church

2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
FOX 61

PinkLink offering free mammograms in Hartford area

HARTFORD, Conn. — To emphasize the importance of equitable health care services and breast cancer prevention, Saint Francis Hospital and Radiology Associates of Hartford will offer free mammograms during PinkLink later this month. Free screening mammograms will be available for uninsured or underinsured women at two locations in the...
HARTFORD, CT

