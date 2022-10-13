Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Symphony celebrates joyous return to home stage for 74th season
NEW BRITAIN – It was a joyous and momentous Sunday for the New Britain Symphony Orchestra and its supporters, upon returning to their home stage at Central Connecticut State University’s Welte Auditorium. The NBSO was joined on stage by the Polonia Paderewski Chorus out of Plainville to perform...
New Britain Herald
Cardboard Challenge to be held by Friends of Feeney and Elmwood Makerspace
WEST HARTFORD – The fourth annual community day of play will be celebrated with a Global Cardboard Challenge on Saturday. The day of play, hosted by Friends of Feeney and Elmwood Makerspace, will provide families and children of all ages with an opportunity to get creative using cardboard and duct tape.
New Britain Herald
Berlin resident took her passion for health and turned it into a new business, Mind, Body & Soul
BERLIN – Melissa Kelly, owner of Mind, Body & Soul and a Berlin resident, took her vision of creating a one stop shop for healing and brought that to the space at 1176 Farming Ave. “I’m amazed by the transformation because this feels nothing like it did before,” said...
NBC Connecticut
Cross at Holy Land in Waterbury Lit Up Blue to Honor Fallen Bristol Officers
The cross at Holy Land USA in Waterbury is being lit up blue to honor the two officers who were shot and killed in Bristol last week. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
New Britain Herald
'Witches in Connecticut' event at Berlin-Peck Library
BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will be hosting ‘Witches in Connecticut’ Saturday at 1 p.m. “The harrowing story of the hanging of witches in Colonial New England continues to haunt our present-day imagination. The trials and executions of witches in Connecticut predated the more famous Salem witch panic by over 40 years,” The Berlin-Peck Memorial said.
Register Citizen
Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire moves to West Main Street
Ice cream season might be over but sometimes a scoop of ice cream can make a bad day better. Sweet Claude's Ice Cream in Cheshire has officially moved to 493 West Main Street at Ball & Socket Arts. They were previously located at 828 S Main Street. "We are so...
newbritainindependent.com
New Life II Giving Out Winter Gear and Coats Ahead of Winter
“It’s getting cold out!” New Life II said, announcing the distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on Friday, October 21, 2022. New Life II is giving away coats for men, women, teens and children as part of its continuing efforts to help people and build healthy neighborhoods.
Register Citizen
A DNA test revealed two CT friends were actually sisters. Their story went viral on TikTok.
NEW HAVEN — After 32 years, Julia Tinetti finally met her biological father and all of her nine siblings in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic, last week. One of the siblings, in fact, had been her close friend until they recently discovered they actually were blood sisters. “That was very special,...
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
Eyewitness News
Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
NBC Connecticut
Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers
As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display. “I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and...
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
New Britain Herald
Roland Leopold Leclerc
Roland Leclerc, 95, of the Villages, FL, (formerly of New Britain), passed away on Oct. 9, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice, with his family by his side. Roland was born in Bristol on June 18, 1927, the son of the late Francois and Azilda Leclerc. He was predeceased in 2019 by his wife of 67 years, Terry, and also earlier by a daughter, Rita Pavlovich Cox, a son, Roger Leclerc, a son-in-law, Rick Moisan, and a brother and sister.
WTNH.com
Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
Hartford tenants call on city for help with poor living conditions
Several tenants in complexes across Hartford are calling on the city to take action, and have taken their pleas to a City Council meeting.
New Blockbuster Book Explores Backstory Of Newhallville Murder Case
The individuals who murdered an innocent man, who framed an innocent teen, who copped a fake confession all made choices. So did Nicholas Dawidoff when he told their story — and he has now left New Haven with a choice of our own. Dawidoff chose to name names in...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church
2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
PinkLink offering free mammograms in Hartford area
HARTFORD, Conn. — To emphasize the importance of equitable health care services and breast cancer prevention, Saint Francis Hospital and Radiology Associates of Hartford will offer free mammograms during PinkLink later this month. Free screening mammograms will be available for uninsured or underinsured women at two locations in the...
