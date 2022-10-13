ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South

JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
JACKSON, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

Breakfast In Helen GA | 11 Best Breakfast Places In Hellen GA

Helen, Georgia, is a small city widely known for its natural attractions, history, and food. It is a tale of two parts: one that attracts the crowds and another that has kept the history. One of its main attractions is the Bavarian-style building architecture that has been preserved and restored....
HELEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Athens, GA
Business
City
Bloomington, IN
City
Madison, FL
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Madison, WI
Real Estate
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Madison, WI
City
Bloomington, WI
Bloomington, IN
Business
City
Madison, GA
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Lexington, GA
Local
Indiana Business
Athens, GA
Real Estate
City
Madison, IN
Orlando, FL
Business
Orlando, FL
Real Estate
City
Lexington, IN
City
Athens, GA
Bloomington, IN
Real Estate
wuga.org

The University of Georgia issues safety notice to drivers and pedestrians

The University of Georgia sent out a public reminder this morning to encourage students, faculty, staff and visitors to maintain safe practices on the roads. The reminder included several considerations for pedestrians, drivers and those using alternative transportation vehicles such as bicycles and electric scooters. It stressed the importance of reserving crosswalks and sidewalks for pedestrians only and recommended using UGA buses and ACC transit options to reduce congestion on campus during class changes and peak travel times.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings

A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Housing#Indiana University#Housing Developments#University Of Wisconsin#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Trinitas Ventures#The University Of Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Economy
Red and Black

Vegan-friendly restaurants in Athens

Since the recent closing of The Grit, a locally-owned vegetarian restaurant, Athenians might be on the search for a new go-to vegetarian or vegan-friendly restaurant. The Red & Black compiled a list of vegetarian and vegan-friendly eateries that can provide new options for Athens’ meat-free community. Slutty Vegan. Since...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Georgia's Win over Vanderbilt

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs finish up their dismantling of the Vanderbilt Commodores, we bring you the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the matchup.  The GoodGeorgia's Start Georgia started slow each of the previous three weeks of the season leading up to Saturday's matchup with the ...
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

This Weekend: Don’t miss the Lake Lanier Boat Show

The sparkling waters of Lake Lanier prove the ideal setting for Georgia’s Premier In-Water Experience. Hosted on the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16, the Lake Lanier Boat Show will bring together more than 15 area dealers and over 50 brands to provide a first look at new 2023 models.
BUFORD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy