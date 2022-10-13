Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Consider Dulles Solar Oversight Options
County supervisors appear open to the Planning Commission’s strategy to assert more local control over Dominion Energy’s plans for an 835-acre, 100-megawatt solar array at Dulles Airport. At their public hearing Wednesday, supervisors advanced for action a proposal to rezone the airport land to an industrial district. Currently...
loudounnow.com
Sandra Spencer Bachschmid, Leesburg
The upcoming elections bring to my mind times a past political candidate has done, performed or said something in an inexplicable manner months or years earlier that caused alarm. The point I’d like to make is voters have a tendency to forget these actions when it comes to important decisions such as an election. I have been bothered by some of the decisions the majority of our Leesburg Town Council and the current mayor made in 2021.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Moves Toward Jail Expansion
County supervisors on Oct. 6 took another step toward a planned $64.3 million expansion and renovation of the Adult Detention Center. The project was delayed by a state-mandated planning process resulting in changes to project plans. Supervisors last week signed a non-binding resolution indicating their intent to move ahead with the project, a necessary hoop to jump through to get the state Board of Local and Regional Jails and Department of Corrections to review that required planning, a Community Based Corrections Plan and a needs assessment and study for the expansion.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Dan Green, Purcellville
I am a resident of Purcellville, and I have recently opened two small businesses within the town limits. I am writing to you to mention that these businesses would not have been possible without the help of Town Councilwoman Erin Rayner and the town employees. This mention is important because...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Christopher Hansford, Purcellville
Name-calling, empty promises, and veiled attempts to take the rights of Purcellville’s citizens. These are what we have come to expect of our failed political class at the national level. Unfortunately, these are also a few of the failures Stan Milan’s team will bring us if he is elected mayor in a few weeks.
loudounnow.com
9 Middle and High Schools Up for Attendance Zone Review
Around 50 residents showed up to the first of many meetings Thursday night at the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building to hear early plans for school attendance boundary changes at nine middle and high schools. The school district plans changes in Ashburn, central and eastern Loudoun, affecting Broad Run,...
loudounnow.com
Sons of American Revolution Honor 2 Leesburg Cops
The Sergeant Major John Champe Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution on Oct. 12 awarded two Leesburg police officers with Life Saving Commendation and Medals, in cooperation with Chief Greg Brown, Deputy Chief Vanessa Grigsby and police department staff. Officer Stephen Meyer and Officer Matthew Wolfe were recognized...
loudounnow.com
Nature of Delight: Sabina Puppo Paints Loudoun’s Farmlands
Sabina Puppo is an artist who defies definition—both in her art and in her life. Puppo paints portraits and landscapes, many of which depict romanticized, bird’s-eye views of the farmlands of Loudoun County. Although she consults photographs and old maps of Loudoun and Leesburg to inspire her work, she never creates exact copies of the landscapes.
