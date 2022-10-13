ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Flying Magazine

My Top 5 To-Dos at NBAA

The Orlando Executive Airport (KORL) hosts the static display for NBAA-BACE in 2022. [Courtesy: Julie Boatman]. There are essentially two convention centers in the U.S. large enough to host the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), which launches next week. For 2022, it’s in Orlando,...
ORLANDO, FL
Flying Magazine

FLYING Classics: Nurse and Pilot Served Her Country in WWII

Nurses training at Bowman Field during World War II. (Photo: National Museum of the United States Air Force) Editor’s Note: National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. It celebrates “the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.”
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy