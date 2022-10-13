ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rsvplive.ie

We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
E! News

Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800

Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
extratv

Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift

Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
Slate

Help! My Roommate’s Girlfriend Peed on Our Couch. She Blames Me.

Every week, Dear Prudence answers additional questions from readers, just for Slate Plus members. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Q. Privacy Please: I share a three-bedroom house with two guys. I pay more for the room with the private bath while they share one. Generally, the main areas are clean enough, but I wouldn’t stay in their bedrooms for love or money.
netflixjunkie.com

“That’s my specialty, not liking stuff”- Ye and Kim Once Talked About How They Moved Into Their House After Getting Pregnant

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shared a glorious relationship in the past. People admired them for the couple goals they were, but their relationship was not the only thing that they shared. Kim and Kanye also share 4 beautiful kids together and once shared a huge house. The magnificent house that the couple shared has been in the news several times.
The Independent

Voices: I was obsessed with being ‘busy’ – this is how I finally gave myself permission to give up

It was in the deep time of the supermoon that I began plotting my escape from my life as I knew it. I was riddled with existential questions, but the main one was: how did I get here? How did I become so consumed with the need to “keep busy” all the time, to “be successful”?I’d been a “gifted child”, so “gifted child syndrome” may have contributed to the way I was feeling. But I think that the impact of three years of disrupted university tuition thanks to the coronavirus pandemic also contributed to me putting myself under enormous...
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Ambition Diaries: The Broken Promise of the American Dream

Over the course of several months, seven reporters from across the country recorded intimate conversations between mothers and daughters about issues like unpaid labor, discrimination, pay gap, career advancement, work life balance, and how the pandemic has changed our relationship to work. The result is a 4-part mini series called Ambition Diaries, a collaboration between Fast Company and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project. In this first episode of the series we explore economic mobility.
Grazia

Supernanny Is Wrong – Parents Of SEND Children Are Not Desperate To Label Them. We Are Desperate For Help

As the mother of a child with SEND (special educational needs and disability) I was stunned to read Jo Frost, otherwise known as Supernanny’s latest caption on Instagram: 'Today in the 21st century people want to banish the word 'naughty,'’ she wrote. ‘They say it is a negative word to describe a child's behaviour. Yet we desperately want to label our children ADD, ADHD, ODD and every other ABCD.'
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Economic Hardship Reporting Project

The aim of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project (EHRP) is to change the national conversation around poverty and economic insecurity. The journalism we commission—from narrative features and photo essays to documentary films—puts a human face on financial instability.

 http://economichardship.org/

