It was in the deep time of the supermoon that I began plotting my escape from my life as I knew it. I was riddled with existential questions, but the main one was: how did I get here? How did I become so consumed with the need to “keep busy” all the time, to “be successful”?I’d been a “gifted child”, so “gifted child syndrome” may have contributed to the way I was feeling. But I think that the impact of three years of disrupted university tuition thanks to the coronavirus pandemic also contributed to me putting myself under enormous...

8 DAYS AGO