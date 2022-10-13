Read full article on original website
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Effective immediately: DHS sending Venezuelans who cross illegally back to Mexico
The Department of Homeland Security announced a new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans entering the country illegally.
KVIA
How DHS’s migrant enforcement process for Venezuelans will affect El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- It will take several days to see the impact of The Department of Homeland Security's announcement that Venezuelans who enter the U.S. illegally will be returned to Mexico, according to Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino. D'Agostino said it will take between seven to ten days from...
New Mexico man convicted of killing 2-year-old after fleeing to Mexico
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy after fleeing to Mexico and being apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border. Ricardo Soto inflicted physical injuries upon the toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. On June 7, 2018, Nevarez was found unresponsive and was transported to Children’s Hospital at University Hospital in El Paso, Texas, to treat a skull fracture on the left side of his head, the Alamogordo Daily News reports. Upon the toddler’s arrival, he had minimal brain activity. The toddler eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Venezuelan says new DHS enforcement will deter Venezuelans from trying to cross
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of migrants could be seen waiting to be processed by border patrol at the El Paso border the day after the Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that Venezuelans who cross between the ports of entry would be sent back to Mexico. A man from Venezuela who crossed […]
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
KFOX 14
El Paso Boy Scouts rescued from the Gila National Forest after being stranded for days
NEW MEXICO — A group of Boy Scouts arrived home after being stranded for three days at the Gila National Forest due to extreme weather. KFOX14 spoke with New Mexico State Police who told us they rescued 16 children and nine adults last weekend from the Gila National Forest who did not come out of a multi day hike.
Some El Pasoans Aren’t Thrilled About Volunteer Weeding
You don't have to drive for very long in El Paso these days before you encounter an ugly sight. And no -- I'm not talking about construction. Ever since the monsoon rains started falling, the weeds started growing...and they haven't stopped. That's generally where the El Paso Streets & Maintenance Department comes to the rescue. Or so we thought.
Full scale active shooter training takes place at Horizon High School
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Clint Independent School District partnered with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, conducting an Active Shooter Full Scale Exercise at Horizon High School on Friday, Oct. 14. The full-scale exercise was a joint effort and included the participation of the Horizon Police Department, Boder Regional Council (Border RAC), U.S. […]
