PC Magazine

Grab a Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License for Less Than $36

Microsoft Office 2021 earned an Editors' Choice stamp of approval from PCMag when it debuted, and now you can grab your own copy for Windows or Mac for just $35.99 through Oct. 12. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. For Windows users, this bundle includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook,...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

This Microsoft Outlook update finally brings emails into the 21st century

Microsoft has unveiled plans for a new Outlook feature that’s set to blur the boundaries between traditional emails and more modern chat services. A post on the company’s roadmap has revealed “Outlook for Windows: Reactions”, where users on Windows machines will be able to “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear in reaction to emails”.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Fix 0xC03F6603 Microsoft Store error in Windows 11/10

Today we are going to look at Microsoft Store Error Code 0xC03F6603. You can face this error generally while trying to install or update games via the Microsoft Store or the Xbox game pass. This error also accompanies an error message sometimes that says, “Something went wrong on our end,” and is more observable while trying to install Sea of Thieves on Windows. So, if you’re a fan of the game and are constantly facing this error, then you would want to remediate it immediately. Let’s see what you can do to that effect.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
shefinds

The One Setting That Should Always Be Disabled When Using Public Wi-Fi, According to Tech Expert

There’s no way around it: public Wi-Fi is a convenient service, no matter what the risks may be. When you’re on the go and are in need of connecting to the internet, a reliable public Wi-fi setting can often save the day. You can use it to find directions when you’re lost or check your work email to make sure you’re prepared for that meeting. However, this useful service can also come at a price if you aren’t careful: it’s very easy for hackers to gain access to your device and data when you’re connected to a network that isn’t secure.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
INTERNET
shefinds

3 Scary Signs That Your iPhone Is Being Tracked, According To Security Experts

Is there anything creepier than imagining your phone is being tracked and that someone or a group of people can detect where you are, what you’re doing, and what services you’re seeking online? Unfortunately, it isn’t that hard for someone to gain access to your device and track you. That’s why it’s important to know some of the most common signs of being tracked so that you can immediately take action if you suspect your phone is no longer private and secure. These are the three scary signs that your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES

