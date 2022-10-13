Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Colfax FFA Member is American FFA Star Finalist
Colfax auctioneer and junior at Oklahoma State University, Cotton Booker, has been selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards, the American Star in Agribusiness. The American Star Awards recognizes FFA members who have developed outstanding agricultural skills and competencies by completing a...
pullmanradio.com
WSU PD seeks information about bicycle theft
The WSU Police Department is seeking information about a bicycle theft that occurred on 10-12-2022 from the West side of the Spark Building. A $500 reward is being offered by the owner for any information that leads to the bicycle being recovered. The bicycle is described as a baby blue...
pullmanradio.com
Axe Throwing Establishment Comes To The Palouse
An axe-throwing establishment has arrived on the Palouse. Moscow Axe Throwing is located at 310 West 3rd Street. The business hosted its grand opening last weekend. Moscow Axe Throwing is open 7 days a week from noon to midnight.
pullmanradio.com
Work On Vassar Meadows Road Near Deary Starts Monday
The U.S. Forest Service will be working on Vassar Meadows Road North of Deary starting Monday. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be replacing the cattle guards on the road. The work will be at mile markers 4, 6, and 8. Motorists can expect lengthy traffic delays during the work. The project is expected to run through the rest of the month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent phone scams
The Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent scam calls. Callers are claiming to be the Operations Captain from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The callers are telling people they have missed court and are asking for money in order to get them to see the judge. This is a scam and the Latah County Sheriff’s office asks that you do not disclose any personal information or give them any money.
Comments / 0